Register
22:35 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mia Khalifa

    Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Shares BREAST SURGERY Video After Hockey Puck Accident

    © Photo: miakhalifa/instagram
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Last year, Lebanese-born ex-porn actress Mia Khalifa was hit hard by a flying puck, with her silicone breast implant being severely damaged. The trauma caused her to go under the knife again to have the implant fixed.

    Former 18+ movie star Mia Khalifa has shared a video sporting parts of a surgery she had in February to fix her breast implant that was hit by a hockey puck, opening up on how things were throughout the lengthy, four-hour long operation.

    Mia Khalifa
    © Photo: miakhalifa/instagram
    Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Has Breast Surgery After Hockey Puck Ruptures Implant

    “It couldn’t have gone smoother”, Ms Khalifa revealed, noting by way of an explanation of why she made up her mind to come forward with the footage that she is fond of her life whatever “ugly, and bloody, and boring” things come along her way. “That is life and I will always embrace it”, the model concluded, adding that “it was her decision behind sharing her surgery journey”.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    (Link in my bio for the YouTube video) You can say anything you want about me and my decisions, but one thing that no one can argue is my transparency on social media. I don’t hide behind filters or make things out to be better than they are. Sometimes things are ugly, and bloody, and boring, and covered in hormonal breakouts, but that is life and I will always embrace it. This was my decision behind sharing my surgery journey with @drjaycalvert, I could go on and on about what he did to fix my hockey puck breast injury, but i won’t because I could never be as eloquent as he is, just watch the video for yourself. WARNING: Extremely graphic, and not for the faint of heart. We shared as much of the actual surgery as YouTube terms and conditions would allow. I just want to say a quick thank you to @drjaycalvert and his team at @roxspanb and especially @jolene_aesthetics_roxspa for making my recovery so easy, checking in with me every day, and welcoming me with smiles and laughs whenever I came in to the office ♥️ You guys embody “team work,” thank you so much for everything you did for me. And thank you to my caretakers: @jerfsolo, @robertsandberg, and @katarina.sophie. I’m sorry for the things I said when I was on Oxy and hadn’t pooped in 6 days. I love y’all.

    Публикация от Mia K. (@miakhalifa) 15 Май 2019 в 9:42 PDT

    As Khalifa, a die-hard hockey fan and currently a sports commentator, was attending the NHL Eastern Conference finals between the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning, a deflected puck whizzed over the glass at a tremendous speed, hitting her left implant-enhanced breast.

    “I grabbed my chest and I didn't want to let go, because I felt like if I did let go blood was going to be everywhere”, Khalifa commented on the way she felt at the time. 

     

    In the wake of the incident, her surgeon, Dr Calvert, suggested that the implant could have virtually saved her life, bearing in mind the almost light speed that the ill-fated puck travelled at.

    READ MORE: Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Dodges Arsenal Scarf as Token of Love for West Ham

    Related:

    Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Has Breast Surgery After Hockey Puck Ruptures Implant
    Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Dodges Arsenal Scarf as Token of Love for West Ham
    Tags:
    breast surgery, video, surgery, TV, hockey, cinema, porn movies, porn, Mia Khalifa, United States, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse