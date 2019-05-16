Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Shares BREAST SURGERY Video After Hockey Puck Accident

Former 18+ movie star Mia Khalifa has shared a video sporting parts of a surgery she had in February to fix her breast implant that was hit by a hockey puck, opening up on how things were throughout the lengthy, four-hour long operation.
“It couldn’t have gone smoother”, Ms Khalifa revealed, noting by way of an explanation of why she made up her mind to come forward with the footage that she is fond of her life whatever “ugly, and bloody, and boring” things come along her way. “That is life and I will always embrace it”, the model concluded, adding that “it was her decision behind sharing her surgery journey”.
(Link in my bio for the YouTube video) You can say anything you want about me and my decisions, but one thing that no one can argue is my transparency on social media. I don’t hide behind filters or make things out to be better than they are. Sometimes things are ugly, and bloody, and boring, and covered in hormonal breakouts, but that is life and I will always embrace it. This was my decision behind sharing my surgery journey with @drjaycalvert, I could go on and on about what he did to fix my hockey puck breast injury, but i won’t because I could never be as eloquent as he is, just watch the video for yourself. WARNING: Extremely graphic, and not for the faint of heart. We shared as much of the actual surgery as YouTube terms and conditions would allow. I just want to say a quick thank you to @drjaycalvert and his team at @roxspanb and especially @jolene_aesthetics_roxspa for making my recovery so easy, checking in with me every day, and welcoming me with smiles and laughs whenever I came in to the office ♥️ You guys embody “team work,” thank you so much for everything you did for me. And thank you to my caretakers: @jerfsolo, @robertsandberg, and @katarina.sophie. I’m sorry for the things I said when I was on Oxy and hadn’t pooped in 6 days. I love y’all.
As Khalifa, a die-hard hockey fan and currently a sports commentator, was attending the NHL Eastern Conference finals between the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning, a deflected puck whizzed over the glass at a tremendous speed, hitting her left implant-enhanced breast.
“I grabbed my chest and I didn't want to let go, because I felt like if I did let go blood was going to be everywhere”, Khalifa commented on the way she felt at the time.
In the wake of the incident, her surgeon, Dr Calvert, suggested that the implant could have virtually saved her life, bearing in mind the almost light speed that the ill-fated puck travelled at.
