Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Shares BREAST SURGERY Video After Hockey Puck Accident

Last year, Lebanese-born ex-porn actress Mia Khalifa was hit hard by a flying puck, with her silicone breast implant being severely damaged. The trauma caused her to go under the knife again to have the implant fixed.

Former 18+ movie star Mia Khalifa has shared a video sporting parts of a surgery she had in February to fix her breast implant that was hit by a hockey puck, opening up on how things were throughout the lengthy, four-hour long operation.

“It couldn’t have gone smoother”, Ms Khalifa revealed, noting by way of an explanation of why she made up her mind to come forward with the footage that she is fond of her life whatever “ugly, and bloody, and boring” things come along her way. “That is life and I will always embrace it”, the model concluded, adding that “it was her decision behind sharing her surgery journey”.

As Khalifa, a die-hard hockey fan and currently a sports commentator, was attending the NHL Eastern Conference finals between the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning, a deflected puck whizzed over the glass at a tremendous speed, hitting her left implant-enhanced breast.

“I grabbed my chest and I didn't want to let go, because I felt like if I did let go blood was going to be everywhere”, Khalifa commented on the way she felt at the time.

In the wake of the incident, her surgeon, Dr Calvert, suggested that the implant could have virtually saved her life, bearing in mind the almost light speed that the ill-fated puck travelled at.

