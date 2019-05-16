Register
17:15 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fish

    Trans Woman Gets VAGINA Made From FISH Skin to be Able to Have Sex Again

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Viral
    Get short URL
    126

    The neovaginoplasty has already been hailed as yet another breakthrough in gynaecological surgery, finding a way out of a sensitive predicament by using fish skin, something normally dismissed as a waste product, to replace human regenerative tissue.

    A 35-year-old Brazilian woman has become the first transgender person in the world to have undergone successful vagina reconstruction surgery using the skin of tilapia, a freshwater fish, FocusOn News reported.

    READ MORE: British Lady Shows How She Can Lift Weights With Her Vagina (VIDEO)

    The pioneering surgery has finally given the patient, who goes by Maju, the chance of reviving her sex life: she underwent a sex-reassignment operation back in 1999 that caused her genitals to narrow and "collapse".

    Miss Spain Angela Ponce participates in the swimsuit and evening gown stage of the 67th Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, Thailand
    © AP Photo / Gemunu Amarasinghe
    'It Doesn't Matter if You Have Vagina': Trans Woman Sets Sights on Miss Universe Tiara
    The botched procedure turned sexual intercourse into a real torture, prompting Maju to choose abstinence even though she was married.

    The three-hour-long neovaginoplasty, which was performed on 23 April, involved creating an incision where the vagina should be before inserting a tubular-shaped mould wrapped with tilapia skin to rebuild and extend the vaginal canal.

    The sterilised and odour-free fish skin is said to promote the healing process since it's rich in collagen, and has an elasticity, which is as resilient as human skin. The fishy vagina-shaped mould is then absorbed into the body, transforming into cellular tissue similar to that of actual female genitals.

    READ MORE: Polish Brewery That Created Vagina Beer: We Plan Variety of BDSM-Series Drinks

    But that's not all: there is also a second mould made from silicone, and basically described as a very "big tampon" that is designed to remain inside the vagina for up to six months in order to prevent the walls from closing.

    "We were able to create a vagina of physiological length, both in thickness and by enlarging it, and the patient has recovered extremely well. She is walking around with ease, has no pain and is urinating normally. In a couple months we believe she will be able to have sexual intercourse", Maju's surgeon Leonardo Bezerra revealed.

    It's been three weeks since her surgery, but Maju is already "thrilled" with the result, saying that she feels "complete and like a real woman" for the first time in her life.

    READ MORE: Taste of a Woman: Polish Brewery Makes World's First Vagina Beer

    Since exploring the technique three years ago, Bezerra claims to have successfully treated ten women who were born without fully functioning genitals.

    Tags:
    trans woman, genitals, skin, Vagina, woman, fish, transgender, surgery, operation, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse