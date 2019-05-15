Twitter Explodes as Louisiana Lt. Gov. Flashes Hairy Trump Socks to Greet POTUS

It seems like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has developed a reputation for his affection for bold legwear , will have to beef up his sock game, because the Louisiana lieutenant governor is kind of stepping on his toes.

US President Donald Trump was seemingly amazed at seeing his own face and iconic hairstyle depicted on a pair of socks donned by… Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Upon Trump’s arrival at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, Nungesser showed off his flashy hose by lifting up his pant leg as the two were photographed shaking hands.

The socks, made by Gumball Poodle, which specialises on statement legwear, are available for purchase on its website for $30, and are described as “Ultra-graphic, super awesome Donald Trump socks with… luxurious hair”.

What is more, the pair comes with a mini comb, with the maker suggesting giving “The Donald the ‘do he deserves”: “Comb it! Clip it! Man bun it! Change the President's style to suit your mood!”

The lieutenant governor did not hesitate to share the photos of their exchange on Twitter with the hashtag #MakeSocksGreatAgain, and revealed that he had asked POTUS if he would support a local American Idol contestant who is among the talent show’s finalists:

I asked @POTUS today if he would tweet his support for @TheLaineHardy @AmericanIdol. I reminded him that LA supported him, while CA and NY, the homes of the other 2 finalist, did not. Trump responded and said, “Billy, I will see what we can do!” #MakeSocksGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/4E09MAIm38 — Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) 14 мая 2019 г.

Given Nungesser’s bizarre choice of legwear, no wonder social media exploded with all sorts of reactions.

Many joked that it could’ve been made in China, just as the US is plunging deeper into the ongoing trade war with Beijing:

Made in China, of all places. Wonder if there is a tariff on those. #TrumpTradeWar — Sivako (@Sivako6) 14 мая 2019 г.

That is the tackiest crap I have ever seen, and I bet they are made in China. — Pat Henry (@PatHenry14) 14 мая 2019 г.

Others ridiculed Nungesser for apparently being “proud” of wearing those Donald socks…

Imagine being proud of owning these socks — Teeeeeeeeege (@cerpin415) 14 мая 2019 г.

I wish I could unsee this. — mommylawyer (@mommylawyer1) 14 мая 2019 г.

That’s supposed to flatter Trump? 😂 — Sam Spiegel (@UNSEATpac) 14 мая 2019 г.

Imagine being proud of this. — Tom Paine (@thetweetofpaine) 14 мая 2019 г.

…while fellow Twitterians suggested that the hair on the socks looked much better than Trump’s actual coiffeur:

Well, surprised tRump didn't get angry

the hair on the socks looks better

then the hair on tRump's head. — Cathy Coleman (@CathyJoeGPT) 14 мая 2019 г.

hair is better on the socks, real too. — SOURCE (@siffdog) 14 мая 2019 г.