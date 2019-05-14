‘Muscle Idol’: Japan’s Idol Shows Off Her Ripped Biceps in Workout Videos

When Reika Saiki first joined the idol mascot group Cheer♡1 back in 2014, she looked similar to the other idols with her slender figure and sporting a stereotypical schoolgirl ensemble with a pleated skirt. However, since she started her workouts a few years ago, she has become known by her fans as Japan’s ‘Muscle Idol’.
懐かしい写真を発見しました。私が事務所に入りたての頃の宣材写真です。— 筋肉アイドル才木玲佳ReikaSaiki (@saikireika) 21 апреля 2019 г.
弱そうな女子だった……………#筋肉アイドル #ムキカワ pic.twitter.com/j2HFb9PP2d
れいたん社長😍@saikireika#筋肉アイドル #ムキカワ #才木玲佳#1日1れいたん pic.twitter.com/plDvW21zHe— つよし (@monsttuyo) 8 мая 2019 г.
The 26-year-old Saiki now looks back at her physique from several years ago, describing herself as “a weak-looking girl” as she wrote in one of her tweets. Now, with her muscular body, she continues to attend cosplay festivals. Her costumes are varied, but examples include the ever popular maid cosplay, and she once rocked the internet with what has been called one of the best cosplays of Street Fighter’s Chun-Li.
春麗コスプレ、ニュースにしてもらったり予想外に凄い反応で…😳💥— 筋肉アイドル才木玲佳ReikaSaiki (@saikireika) 21 апреля 2018 г.
これを機に、筋肉アイドル才木玲佳を知って頂けて…ありがたや🙇❣️
そうそう、言い忘れてたけど。
トゲトゲのブレスレットなかったから、片手１kgのリストウェイトなの🏋️🏋️🏋️
重り万歳🏋️🏋️🏋️#筋肉アイドル #ムキカワ pic.twitter.com/u29K3RDSYd
【基本情報】— 才木玲佳【公式情報】 (@saikireika_info) 30 апреля 2019 г.
名前:才木玲佳（さいきれいか）
ニックネーム:れいたん
生年月日:1992年5月19日
星座:おうし座
血液型:AB
出身地:埼玉県 pic.twitter.com/W1UIDC1V9B
Noticeably, since she didn’t have any spiked bracelets handy for the photo shoot, Saiki instead had a one-kilogram (2.2-pound) weight strapped to each of her wrists, which means that even while she’s cosplaying she is still working out.
The 150-centimetre Saiki is now a professional wrestler, donning a blue-and-gold combat outfit for when she steps into the ring to slam, dropkick, and pin her opponents and sharing photos and videos from the fights and her workouts.
最近『僕のヒーローアカデミア』というアニメに出逢った✌️— 筋肉アイドル才木玲佳ReikaSaiki (@saikireika) 7 мая 2019 г.
私も個性が無い自分に悩んだ時期あったなあ。今では"筋肉"が個性になってるけど。💪
私も誰かのヒーローになりたい。敢えてヒロインと言わず、ヒーローに。#w_1 #筋肉アイドル #ムキカワ pic.twitter.com/6Sn40PW1hU
この人のドロップキックは、いつ見ても女子プロレス離れしてるし美しい。#才木玲佳 #tjpw #w_1 pic.twitter.com/f8OhLXujln— Newしにものぐるい (@shinimonoguru1) 3 мая 2019 г.
８kgのViPRで💪今回は捻りを加えて💪— 筋肉アイドル才木玲佳ReikaSaiki (@saikireika) 20 апреля 2019 г.
なかなか難しいし、結構きついんだなあ〜これが❣️
日々、鍛錬❣️❣️💪💪💪#筋肉アイドル #ムキカワ #w_1 pic.twitter.com/ihHEKcOTv5
Her latest video features even more strenuous physical activity, including deadlifts, barbell curls, shoulder presses, and some crazy push-ups combined with lower-body cable work.
