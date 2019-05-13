Register
22:05 GMT +313 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US IHOP Workers Wage War With Flying Plates, Pots and Pans

    US IHOP Workers Wage War With Flying Plates, Pots and Pans (VIDEO)

    © Facebook/AshleyNicoleDodsonGreen
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A fight between two IHOP restaurant employees in Dalton, Georgia, quickly escalated Saturday, resulting in greasy, flying plates, pots and pans.

    In a video uploaded to Facebook Saturday by customer Ashley Nicole Dodson Green, two employees can be heard yelling loudly in the kitchen at the IHOP. Shortly afterwards, the two women begin flinging pots and pans at each other, although only one of the offenders is clearly seen in the video. Other employees try to intervene as customers pause their meals to watch in shock. At one point, the fight appears to subside. However, according to officials, that is because the fracas was moved to the parking lot.

    "We was out celebrating my husband's birthday and we decided to go to ihop, once we got there it was really packed for Mother's Day weekend and seemed really unorganized and busy, but we decided to stay as everyone was packed around and we ended up waiting 30 mins or so on a table," Green said in a statement to WRCBtv.

    "We heard people arguing in the back, then the next thing you know a big fight broke out. I started recording just thinking I would catch an argument," Green noted, also adding that a dish hit her daughter in the back of her head and that her daughter had to get checked out at the local emergency room.

    According to an affidavit obtained by NewsChannel 9, a cook and server got into a heated altercation over an order. Zarcola Jones, a server at the restaurant, told cook Anitra Perkins to remake an order because it was wrong. The affidavit stated that Jones said, "B****, I didn't make it wrong." Perkins then told Jones not to speak to her that way, threatened to "whoop [her] a**," and then threw what was presumably a kitchen appliance at her. The fight continued to escalate with the two women throwing plates, pots and pans at each other. One customer was burned by hot grease from a pan that was flung in their direction, the affidavit reports.

    Although this part was not caught on camera, Jones told police officers that Perkins said she had a gun. Jones then followed Perkins into the parking lot and attempted to run her over with her car multiple times. Witnesses told police that Jones was carrying a knife in her hand when she followed Perkins back into the parking lot. Jones' car was so damaged on the driver's side after the incident that she was unable to exit the vehicle from that side. 

    Truck driver in Ohio
    © Facebook/CharlesLovett
    ‘You’re a Rude N***er:’ US Man Unleashes Racist Tirade at Honking Driver (VIDEO)

    Perkins was not arrested at the time because she had a child with her, according to the affidavit. It is unclear whether she is currently in police custody. However, police confirmed that she will be charged with aggravated assault, battery, disorderly conduct and second degree criminal property damage. Jones was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated assault, battery and disorderly conduct.

    "Our franchisees do not tolerate fighting of any kind between their team members and the outrageous behavior displayed by these two individuals goes completely against what the brand and our operators stand for," IHOP said in recent statement obtained by WRCBTv.

    The Dalton Police Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for additional information.

    Related:

    WATCH: US Cops Release Bodycam Footage of On-Duty Officer Using Racial Slur
    WATCH: Teen Trump Fans Flash White Power Signs, Use Racial Slurs in Viral Video
    WATCH Cockroach Lands on Philippine President Duterte Shoulder During Speech
    WATCH: US Baseball Fan Flashes Apparent White Power Sign on Air
    'F*ck Me, It's So Hot': WATCH PewDiePie Try Libido-Boosting Hentai Spicy Sauce
    Tags:
    police, restaurant, employees, fight, Georgia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse