Melania Trump Left out of POTUS' Twitter Feed on Mother’s Day

US President Donald Trump attended to a number of issues on Mother’s Day on Twitter, ranging from his regular anti-Democrat rants and lambasting the so-called “Russian Hoax” to China tariffs, but found time to celebrate mothers, too. However, he opted for a general message rather than expressing a special tribute to his wife and the mother of his son Baron, Melania.
May 12, 2019
This was immediately brought into the spotlight by some media outlets and netizens, who meticulously look for the slightest hint of a rift between POTUS and FLOTUS amid the long-standing speculations about Trump having had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.
Trump mentions on Twitter today (Mother's Day):— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 12, 2019
Mueller (4)
Biden (2)
Melania (0)#bebest
Since Trump has yet to wish his children's mothers a Happy Mother's Day…— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 12, 2019
Happy Mother's Day:
Ivana Trump, the women he allegedly raped & then cheated on w/ a young model
Marla Maples, the Woman he cheated on w/ a younger model
Melania, the woman he cheated on w/ a porn star
Why wouldn't Trump— Kim Franklin-Magana (@InspiringU2) May 13, 2019
TWEET about Melania,
on Mother's Day?#SundayNightThoughts
You’d think Trump would tweet out a lovely picture of Melania & Barron on this Mother’s Day thanking her for being the greatest wife and mother of all time in all the universe.— Mo Latno Bill Phelan (@MoBill) May 12, 2019
But no.
READ MORE: Memes Steal Melania Trump's Thunder as White House Tweets Odd Birthday Card
Notably, like her husband, Melania Trump did not post any special tributes on Mother’s Day and simply wished fellow mothers a happy day on her own, posting a photo of pink roses.
Happy Mother’s Day! pic.twitter.com/J8KDCCYNVK— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 12, 2019
Despite criticism on Twitter, the president got personal when he greeted military mothers with the First Lady by his side at the White House on Friday, bringing up his tender feelings towards his mother, Mary, saying “I loved my mother, I miss my mother”.
All comments
Show new comments (0)