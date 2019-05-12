Register
21:53 GMT +312 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A S-300 missile launch.

    Blogger Reportedly Spots Russian S-300 SAM System at US Test Range (PHOTO)

    © Sputnik / Mihail Mokrushin
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 211

    The US is known to have purchased at least one S-300 devoid of its electronics in the 1990s, with an American and Israeli military delegation reportedly sent to Ukraine last year to get acquainted with an upgraded version of the air defence system after Russia sent S-300s to Syria.

    A military blogger has posted a satellite photo of what he believes is an S-300 system operating at a test range "somewhere in the USA." 

    The photo includes several of the system's components, including 5P85PT launchers mounted on semi-trailers and its 30N6 fire control system.

    The blogger, who focuses on analysis of satellite data using Google Earth on his Twitter page, did not specify the system's location, with no further information known about whether it was operational or merely a mockup. He deleted the original post after it started to be picked up by Russian media.

    USAF RC135W Rivet Joint
    CC BY 2.0 / John5199 / USAF RC135W Rivet Joint
    US Spy Plane Reportedly Spotted Over Venezuela as Maduro Warns of Risk of War
    The mysterious satellite image sparking a flurry of interest among Russian-speaking social media users and in the media, with at least one outlet speculating that the system could be part of the US training for a military operation against Venezuela, which has at least two battalions of S-300VMS – an upgraded version of the system, guarding its military installation and government facilities.

    In addition to Venezuela, the S-300 has been operated by US NATO allies including Bulgaria, Slovakia and Greece. The United States secretly bought at least one S-300 complex from Belarus in 1994 with its electronics and radar equipment removed, with speculation that the missing components were later picked up in Kazakhstan.

    The S-300 was introduced into the Soviet military in 1978, and delivered to over a dozen countries in various modifications since then. Russia began upgrading its mobile air defences in the 2000s, with the military adopting the first of its S-400s in 2007. Russia still has about 2,000 S-300 launchers of all modifications, gradually upgrading them to include improved electronics, better radar, and longer range.

    Related:

    Media Claims Israel's New Missile May Outsmart Russia's S-300 in Syria
    Israel Used 'S-300-Evading' Missile for First Time in Syria Strikes - Reports
    Satellite PHOTOS Allegedly Show Venezuela's Deployment of S-300 at Key Airbase
    Israeli Satellite PHOTOS Suggest Russian-Made S-300 Operational in Syria
    Syrian S-300 Systems Were 'Inactive' During Israeli Missile Attack – Iranian MP
    WATCH Missile Explode After Failed Launch From S-300 System
    Tags:
    S-300, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse