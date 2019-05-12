Alyssa Milano's Call on US Women For ‘Sex-Strike' Leaves Twitter Bewildered

"Charmed" star Alyssa Milano makes her move on Twitter to protest anti-abortion laws earlier passed by Republican-controlled legislatures. She called on women to "protect your vaginas," surprisingly noting that "men in position are trying to legislate them."

The American actress called for "not risking pregnancy" until "women have legal control" over their bodies and subsequently proposed that women JOIN her by "not having sex until they regain bodily autonomy."

This came after the adoption of the "heartbeat" law, which prohibits abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Elaborating her campaign in a series of tweets, Milano noted that women "can LOVE sex and fight for our body autonomy", saying that "there are lots of alternatives to cis men."

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2019

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2019

She has also announced that she is currently writing an op-ed on her #Sex-Strike campaign, and "can't wait" for her subscribers to read it.

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2019

Some of her followers have apparently shared her feelings, expressing support.

— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 11, 2019

— Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) May 11, 2019

Others, however, were amazed and confused by the suggestion.

— Holly Lyn (@hollylynrup) May 12, 2019

— The tallest Colin you know (@ColinGrosskreut) May 11, 2019

Some netizens saw the proposal as something to make jokes about.

— Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) May 11, 2019

— Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) May 12, 2019

— Eric Robbins (@0m4N_) May 11, 2019

— Julie Reed (@lilwitch1111) May 11, 2019

Interesting to note — the announcement of the upcoming op-ed piece received hard backlash and numerous commentators refusing to read it.

— Brian Kemp's Withered Conscience (@Bear42J) May 11, 2019

— PayMe Lannister (@the_emme_ternet) May 11, 2019

— Ella Disenchanted (@McTestaInc) May 11, 2019

— Jeremy Nussbaum (@JNoose2880) May 11, 2019

— Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 11, 2019