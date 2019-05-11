Meghan Markle and Harry Who? Mexican Channel Names UK Singer Royal Baby's Father

Entertainment TV programme Cuéntamelo Ya! broadcasted a picture of the royal baby which was erroneously captioned 'Harry Styles y Meghan Markle'.

A Mexican broadcaster has incorrectly called Harry Styles, a British singer-songwriter, actor and member of popular boy band One Direction, the father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markles' new born baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, several UK tabloids reported.

A number of social media users immediately turned to Twitter to share their screenshots of the spotted mistake.

Ahora una historia:



Subí esto a mi estado, y sale una amiga y me responde: Como al mes de casarse.

JAJAJAJJA LUEGO ME ENVÍA UN AUDIO DONDE SALE TODA INDIGNADA POR QUE NO SABIA QUE HARRY 'STYLES' HABÍA EMBARAZADO A MEGAN que era mera falta de respeto. Me meo. pic.twitter.com/ATbXVdgjdL — C a m i #IfICantHaveYou (@xcamilaxSM) 9 мая 2019 г.

lmaoooo me entero que Harry Styles acaba de tener un hijo con Megan, el principe harry who?? pic.twitter.com/V7FVZgYGJb — Endrina🌸 (@endrinacrv) 8 мая 2019 г.

when my English teacher said “did you guys hear Meghan Markle is getting married to harry styles” and no one said anything to correct her lol https://t.co/XmbYid26hN — lauren (@fIoralfeast) May 9, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, or Baby Sussex, as he was dubbed in the UK, was born on Monday at 5:26 a.m. The royal baby's name was revealed on Wednesday.