Meghan Markle and Harry Who? Mexican Channel Names UK Singer Royal Baby's Father

A Mexican broadcaster has incorrectly called Harry Styles, a British singer-songwriter, actor and member of popular boy band One Direction, the father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markles' new born baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, several UK tabloids reported.
A number of social media users immediately turned to Twitter to share their screenshots of the spotted mistake.
Ahora una historia:— C a m i #IfICantHaveYou (@xcamilaxSM) 9 мая 2019 г.
Subí esto a mi estado, y sale una amiga y me responde: Como al mes de casarse.
JAJAJAJJA LUEGO ME ENVÍA UN AUDIO DONDE SALE TODA INDIGNADA POR QUE NO SABIA QUE HARRY 'STYLES' HABÍA EMBARAZADO A MEGAN que era mera falta de respeto. Me meo. pic.twitter.com/ATbXVdgjdL
lmaoooo me entero que Harry Styles acaba de tener un hijo con Megan, el principe harry who?? pic.twitter.com/V7FVZgYGJb— Endrina🌸 (@endrinacrv) 8 мая 2019 г.
when my English teacher said “did you guys hear Meghan Markle is getting married to harry styles” and no one said anything to correct her lol https://t.co/XmbYid26hN— lauren (@fIoralfeast) May 9, 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, or Baby Sussex, as he was dubbed in the UK, was born on Monday at 5:26 a.m. The royal baby's name was revealed on Wednesday.
