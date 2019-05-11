GoT Actor Intrigues Fans By Hinting at New Surprise After Starbucks Cup Shot

A new character may allegedly appear in episode 5 of Game of Thrones' last season, Johan Philip "Pilou" Asbæk, the actor who plays Euron Greyjoy, has hinted on his Instagram page.
The hint came in a social media post captioned: "can't wait for episode 5….there will be light! And death…. and coffee cups… Oreos…?…you might see a dragon…or two…or none.."
Gone with the wind….!!!? Maybe…. can’t wait for episode 5….there will be light! And death…. and coffee cups… Oreos…?…you might see a dragon…or two…or none…🤷🏼♂️☠️…#thesuspenseiskillingme #shouldhavereadthescripts #gameofthrones #babyshower #❤️ #dragonslayer #eurongreyjoy #whatisdeadmayneverdie #butprobablystillisdeadifyouaskme #whoknows btw. What an incredible view. The set designers on GOT are amazing and you feel extremely small and humble 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 thanks
