Elon Musk Effect: Autopilot SEX VIDEO Sparks Surge of 'Tesla' Pornhub Searches

The naughty video’s popularity soared after Elon Musk himself noticed it and made a joking remark about it on social media, thus alerting a vast army of his fans to this development.

The Tesla Model X has recently witnessed a sudden increase in popularity on the world’s largest porn website, Pornhub, after a video featuring adult film actress Taylor Jackson and her boyfriend getting intimate in that particular brand of electric SUV while it was driving on autopilot appeared online.

A still from the video was later shared by Pornhub on Instagram, with a cheeky caption chastising the couple for "not having two hands on the wheel with autopilot enabled".

The frequency of search queries for “Tesla” was further boosted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself, when he shared his thoughts about the vid on Twitter…

Shoulda seen it coming … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 9 мая 2019 г.

​…leaving many of his fans amused both by this development and by Elon’s apparent use of a double entendre.

Tesla not only saving lives, it is now helping make them as well, look what you started Elon 🤭 — Muskit (@Muskit_Muskit) 10 мая 2019 г.

The couple that recorded the video clearly saw it… coming — Profiterol 500mg (@Profiterol500mg) 10 мая 2019 г.

​According to Pornhub Insights, their statisticians recorded “over 3 million Tesla related searches since the video was first uploaded” by 10 May.

Earlier, when Musk toyed, perhaps jokingly, with the idea of developing a “quiet electric leafblower”, Pornhub offered to collaborate on producing a “dual-purpose electric blower” instead.