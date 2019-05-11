PewDiePie Reveals He Picks Trends in Arabic Countries to Avoid THESE News

The famous YouTuber has provided an example of how certain social media trends can pop up in places you probably wouldn’t expect them to appear.

Legendary vlogger Felix Kjellberg, more commonly known as PewDiePie, who made headlines during the past several months due to his battle with Indian music giant T-Series for the title of the most-subscribed channel on YouTube, has explained to his fans that, apparently, some news stories find their way to you no matter how hard you try to avoid them.

As PewDiePie explained in his 11 May tweet, even though he tries to "avoid news" by "picking trends in Arabic countries", some things apparently cannot be avoided.

I avoid news by picking trends in arabic countries. lmao cant even dodge this one pic.twitter.com/9eV7PPRVQA — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) 11 мая 2019 г.

​Pewds’ commentary comes as James Charles, internet celebrity and popular beauty blogger, became involved in a row with another famous beauty blogger and YouTube star, Tati Westbrook.

According to Metro, Westbrook accused Charles of manipulating other people’s sexuality and using his "fame, power and money to play with people’s emotions".

The ensuing scandal has apparently cost Charles a portion of his YouTube subscriber base, and prompted him to post a tearful video apology.

The row apparently broke out after Charles endorsed a vitamin company, Sleep Vitamins by SugarBearHair, which is a direct competitor of Westbrook’s own beauty brand, news.com.au points out.

Commenting on this development, some members of PewDiePie’s social media audience made snide remarks about Charles’ predicament.

