WATCH Mad Ryanair Passenger Petrify Flyers By Threatening to 'KILL EVERYONE'

A man on board a Ryanair flight was restrained after he attempted to hit a stewardess with a fire extinguisher and open one of the aircraft's doors as he was screaming threats to "kill every single one," of the passengers and crew, the British tabloid reported on Saturday.
A video showing the shocking moment has emerged online. As can be heard in the footage, the troublesome passenger also made threats to burn flyers' houses down.
