Mystery Solved: PewDiePie SHEDS LIGHT on Why His News Show VANISHED From YouTube

As PewDiePie’s fans pondered what might’ve happened to the show, the YouTuber himself stepped forward to clear things up via, what else, a video on YouTube.

Felix Kjellberg, legendary vlogger commonly known as PewDiePie and frequently referred to as the King of YouTube, recently explained why his popular Pew News show, which features him commenting on various online and offline stories, has gone off the grid for several months.

According to media website Dexerto, Pewds’ fans noticed that the show simply disappeared as the YouTuber became engaged in his lengthy contest with Indian music giant T-Series for the title of the most-subscribed channel on YouTube.

The issue was addressed by PewDiePie himself in one of his most recent videos in which he explained that he merely wanted to lay low for a while.

"It’s almost like I wanted to avoid just a little bit of controversy just for a few weeks, how about that? That’s right everyone: two weeks of PewDiePie, no controversy. That’s a new record", he said.