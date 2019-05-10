Mystery Solved: PewDiePie SHEDS LIGHT on Why His News Show VANISHED From YouTube

Felix Kjellberg, legendary vlogger commonly known as PewDiePie and frequently referred to as the King of YouTube, recently explained why his popular Pew News show, which features him commenting on various online and offline stories, has gone off the grid for several months.
The issue was addressed by PewDiePie himself in one of his most recent videos in which he explained that he merely wanted to lay low for a while.
"It’s almost like I wanted to avoid just a little bit of controversy just for a few weeks, how about that? That’s right everyone: two weeks of PewDiePie, no controversy. That’s a new record", he said.
