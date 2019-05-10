'Building an Empire': Fans Rejoice as Rihanna Announces Own Lux Fashion House

The anticipated luxury brand will be called 'Fenty', named after the singer's surname and her existing cosmetics brand.

Pop singer and owner of Fenty Cosmetics, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, announced on Friday her plans to launch her own luxury fashion brand this spring.

The launch is possible thanks to a collaboration with France-based luxury goods conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Group (LVMH), owned by Bernard Arnault, who has confirmed the plans. He also stressed that his corporation has build up a team that will provide support to Rihanna's ambitious fashion project.

Commenting on the collaboration with LVMH, the signer said that "Mr Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits."

big day for the culture.

thank you Mr.Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH https://t.co/6ToY8MkDQB pic.twitter.com/Q9eF35576T — Rihanna (@rihanna) 10 мая 2019 г.

​Rihanna's fans couldn't remain indifferent to the big news and immediately turned to Twitter to express their sentiment and thoughts about the new brand.

​Some noted that instead of being focused on music, the singer was "building a luxury empire."

Rihanna is that BISH. She is building a straight up empire solo. This is why I’ve been a fan since the very beginning. pic.twitter.com/9VGtLDX4ae — Casey ⚖️ 👩🏾 📺 (@venusnv80plus) 10 мая 2019 г.

You… *clears throat* YOU PEASANTS KEEP ASKING FOR NEW MUSIC FROM RIHANNA AND SHE'S OUT HERE LITERALLY BUILDING A FUCKING LUXURY EMPIRE!! WHAT EVER YOU GET FROM HER IS JUST SO YALL STFU pic.twitter.com/PIocF9HFUn — Mixxy Elliott (@IamSeanAnthony) 10 мая 2019 г.

Remember when @rihanna made music? Lol I love you bad gal!!! — Queen Quel (@Quel1903) 10 мая 2019 г.