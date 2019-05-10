YouTuber Seeks $1m in Countersuit Against Cardi B Amid Defamation Row

Two American bloggers recently brought drug- and sex-related allegations against Cardi B. She pushed back with a defamation lawsuit, but was slapped with a countersuit claiming that she had encouraged "gang-related" threats against the bloggers.

American rapper Cardi B is facing a $1 million lawsuit from a YouTuber whom she had earlier accused of defamation, news site The Blast reports.

Social media personality Latasha K, who runs celebrity gossip blog unWinewithTashaK and has over half a million subscribers on YouTube, reportedly claims that Cardi B's backlash against her earlier allegations encouraged the rapper's followers to harass and threaten her on social media.

It emerged in March that Cardi B was suing Latasha K along with another online personality, Starmarie Ebony Jones, for posting a video in which they claimed Cardi B was engaged in prostitution, drugs, as well as spreading herpes.

In a separate video, Latasha K alleged that Cardi B's supposed drug addiction would harm her then-unborn daughter.

The 'Girls Like You' hit-maker denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit, also seeking a court injunction to delete the videos.

According to court documents seen by The Blast, Latasha K argued that Cardi B began to "publicly defame" her and said she was making up false stories.

The celebrity blogger said Cardi B "falsely claimed that she has legitimate sources giving her information" about the rapper.

She claimed that she had received "gang-related threats" after the row, which allegedly caused her to move house and suffer a financial loss due to a decline in both subscriber count and advertising revenue.

Additionally, Latasha K, who is now expecting a baby, blamed Cardi B for causing her "severe emotional distress", humiliation and depression.