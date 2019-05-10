Can't Touch This: YouPorn Unveils First Digital Ambassador for Porn World

Virtual influencers are the newest odd trend at the junction of technology, social media and marketing, and adult film sites are trying hard to keep pace with other brands.

YouPorn has pushed the frontiers of technology a little further with the debut of its new social media influencer, Jedy Vales.

Unlike other members of the YouPorn team, Jedy can hardly move beyond social media because she is fully digital. She is the brainchild of Camasutra Industries, an LA-based company which creates life-like 3D digital avatars of porn stars.

The world's first X-rated digital ambassador was developed based on the physical characteristics and traits most popular among YouPorn users. She is set to engage with users by sharing her day-to-day life across social media platforms and adult sites.

"We are thrilled to have collaborated with YouPorn in creating Jedy Vales — she marks the beginning of the next revolution in erotic entertainment," said the CEO of Camasutra Industries Adam Sutra. "Camasutra has perfected its own technology, built on a real-time gaming pipeline to produce a lifelike and naturally moving avatar and we are excited to watch Jedy interact and integrate with YouPorn."

YouPorn, one of the world's biggest adult film websites, said that it had previously had a hard time interacting with its users via conventional social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, where adult content violates certain media policy rules.

"With Jedy coming on board, we'll be able to create the opportunity to interact with our users in a new environment. We look forward to seeing what Jedy has in store," said Charlie Hughes, Vice President of YouPorn.

The site's computer-animated ambassador still appears to be human controlled rather than programmed to simulate intelligence. This places her on a par with Lil Miquela, the world's first digital supermodel, black CGI model Shudu Gram, and KFC's handsome influencer Colonel Sanders.