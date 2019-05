Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was endorsing a list of senatorial candidates at a campaign event in Bohol province when suddenly a cockroach landed on his left shoulder.

His aide tried to remove the cockroach from the president. Duterte joked that the insect could have been sent by the main opposition Liberal party.

"It's Liberal! That's for sure," Rodrigo Duterte said.

After the incident, the president continued his 2 hour speech.