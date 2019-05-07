Register
14:48 GMT +307 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Underwater UFO

    'Underwater ALIEN Base' Lurks Beneath Great Lakes, UFO Amateur Claims

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    It appears that in the hunt for extra-terrestrial life, the ocean waters of our planet could hold intriguing answers, with more and more alien-seeking enthusiasts persisting in their search not only on the ground, but also beneath.

    A self-proclaimed UFO expert has claimed that there is an “underwater alien base” lying beneath the surface of the Great Lakes in North America, making reference to an extraordinary phenomenon caught on camera and publicised online.

    A set of snapshots shared by Christine McNaughton‏ (@chancesmommy) showed the sun encircled by four distinct reddish rainbow-like rings as it went down, lighting up the skies all around the area.

    “What our eyes saw was even more spectacular than what is depicted in the photo”, Christine responded to one of the comments below her post, adding that the camera “didn’t do the halos any justice”.

    Netizen Scott C. Waring promptly reacted to the photos, arguing that the visual phenomenon could have been made possible by several factors, and primarily by “aliens” who allegedly caused an “over-abundance of energy surging over the lake”, according to an entry on the ET Database, authored by him. 

    UFO
    CC0
    US Navy's New UFO-Detecting System to Keep Sightings Secret From Public − Report

    He expressed a point of view that while it is apparently not due to a WWII-era atomic bomb, the explosion of which would have been seen from a variety of locations, the eye-popping view could be a massive UFO rising up from the lake into the sky. Waring specified that the gigantic UFO would have to sit in disguise under the water up until the sunset, when it could leave its hiding place unnoticed. 

    Meanwhile, he also ruled out the northern lights theory suggested by someone else in the comments section, asserting that the location is not typical of the widely known phenomenon. To prove the point, he argued that while Manitoulin Island, where the stunning sunset was registered, is up north in Ontario, the sun doesn’t set in the north, going on to remind that the Great Lakes lie west of Manitoulin Island, which means the sky-gazers indeed saw the sunset, possibly “enhanced” with alien energy.

    Another apparent conspiracy theory adept assumed that it could be the impact of the enigmatic Planet X, or Nibiru:

    Other commenters also butted into the debate, with Mike Man, for instance, citing geoengineering chemicals “creating a distortion in your lens” as the most plausible reason. “Soon we will hunt those responsible”, he warned blatantly, adding that the time has come “to delete the weather makers”.

    Although it seems to be truly one of a kind, the phenomenon Christine caught on camera isn’t actually new, as reports of such incidents surface time and again. One such event occurred back in 2014, when a lit-up double bow was captured on camera, with the photo featuring two red-tinted rings piercing the clouds.

    Separately, just recently, an Italian man, Alfredo Lo Brutto from Agropoli, took note of an unusual glow in the clouds above the Tyrrhenian Sea, with its shape resembling Jesus Christ.

    Related:

    Ex-Playboy Model Turned Satanic Cult Leader Claims She Has Rare Alien Blood
    'Alien Probe' 'Oumuamua Not Earth's First Interstellar Visitor, Scientists Claim
    UFOlogists Spot Mysterious 'Alien' Figure in New Mexico Desert (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    view, sunset, base, UFO, alien, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse