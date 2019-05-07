Trump's Face Printed on TOILET PAPER Prompts Twitterstorm

Those who still cannot get over President Trump's epic predicament with toilet paper last autumn in which an errant bit of toilet tissue got stuck to his shoe can now actually purchase toilet paper with Trump's face printed on it.

Toilet paper featuring Donald Trump's face has been made available on Amazon by a user named Gagster. The three ply toilet tissue with 200 sheets per roll has the US president's portrait printed on it, in which he is depicted puckering his lips. In a description to the item, the Amazon user promises to "make toilet paper great again".

In a reference to Trump's notorious border wall on the US southern border, the user jokingly suggests that he will "make Mexico pay" for the toilet paper, noting that the toilet tissue was manufactured in China which according to Gagster is "Donald Trump's favourite country".

The quirky merchandise has not gone unnoticed by Twitter users with many of them entertaining the idea of Trump brown-nosing them.​

​​Some users were less amused than others, suggesting that it might not be safe to use this paper.

Beware of serious infections…better regular TP.

​Another Twitterian wondered whether the US president would have something to gain from this.

I bet Trump would want to get some royalty out of it

The paper is sold in three packs for 11.99 pounds.