Starbucks in Winterfell: Coffee Cup Spotted in Game of Thrones Shot Spawns Memes

The creators and editors of Game of Thrones spent two years working on the eighth and final season of the epic show, but have somehow failed to spot a minor, but oddly modern, detail that may have ruined the post-battle Winterfell vibe.

Eagle-eyed viewers of Game of Thrones Episode 4, “The Last of the Starks”, have inundated social media upon realising that a boozy celebration of the victory over the Night King in Winterfell’s hall has been ruined… by a Starbucks cup that was certainly not supposed to be in the shot.

For those of you who didn’t think the Starbucks cup gaffe was real, I went back to watch it and—#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xNz2iBHySH — Clarkisha Kent: Benioff and Weiss Hate Account (@IWriteAllDay_) 6 мая 2019 г.

Probably the world’s most recognisable coffee cup makes a Westeros cameo at roughly the 17:40 minute mark and is placed right in front of the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen, in a scene, which shows party animal Tormund Giantsbane toasting Jon Snow following the battle with the dead.

They really took 2 years to make 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/90Li696AmM — Allison Minick (@Allison_Minick) 6 мая 2019 г.

Yes, apparently, Starbucks in House Stark is a real thing… well, at least people on the Internet think so. In fact, some joked that the coffee chain’s original name was “Starkbucks”:

Fun Fact: Starbucks was originally called “Starkbucks” and was founded shortly before the Battle of Winterfell #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/i66SZbixi4 — Miguel (@migueltheiii) 6 мая 2019 г.

I found where she got the Starbucks cup from #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/46XztK2QjV — John Beck (@johnbeck_) 6 мая 2019 г.

After the Starbucks cup scandal on #GameofThrones many fans are now reporting a Starbucks sigil in the #GoT opening pic.twitter.com/AaZOs5593s — Puglate.com (@puglateweb) 6 мая 2019 г.

When you realise there is no Starbucks branch in king's landing. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/DDYRQqwx7D — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) 6 мая 2019 г.

Naturally, the blunder was turned into an instant meme, with many netizens poking fun at how difficult it would be for a Starbucks cashier to get Daenerys’ full name:

That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ — Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) 6 мая 2019 г.

+What's your Starbucks name?



— Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, andMother of Dragons#GameOfThrones #GOT #GOTS8E4 pic.twitter.com/47j00qMX8x — Ulu Firmino (@firminojen) 6 мая 2019 г.

LOL I saw the Starbucks cup at Winterfell. Giant’s milk latte extra hot for Dany! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1h7aIwGLbR — ΛRLO (@ArloCordova) 6 мая 2019 г.

Still wondering how all her names fitted on that grande cup — A Girl With No Blog MNL (@agwnbmnl) 6 мая 2019 г.

Many fans have noted that it was not the first time that a coffee cup has made a surprise appearance on HBO’s mega-hit:

Everyone freaking out about the Starbucks cup in a Game of Thrones episode is also forgetting about this masterpiece of television from a few seasons ago pic.twitter.com/qADPueM9Fu — Pixlriffs 🎮 (@Pixlriffs) 6 мая 2019 г.

guys this starbucks coffee fiasco isn't nearly as bad as the time Jaime had both his hands AND was holding a coffee a couple seasons ago #GameofThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/FKaPVslxvO — loveable slut (@Cassiwaswagga) 6 мая 2019 г.

The gaffe is pretty awkward given how closely Game of Thrones is watched, and Timothy Burke, Deadspin’s former video director, has come up with a theory as to why the cup may have been there.

He tweeted that the horns seemed to be filled with latte instead of wine, since viewers can see a brown liquid spilling out. The producers may have simply forgotten to throw the cup away after a refill.