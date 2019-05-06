Register
    Starbucks in Winterfell: Coffee Cup Spotted in Game of Thrones Shot Spawns Memes

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / 4028mdk09 / Starbucks Coffee
    The creators and editors of Game of Thrones spent two years working on the eighth and final season of the epic show, but have somehow failed to spot a minor, but oddly modern, detail that may have ruined the post-battle Winterfell vibe.

    Eagle-eyed viewers of Game of Thrones Episode 4, “The Last of the Starks”, have inundated social media upon realising that a boozy celebration of the victory over the Night King in Winterfell’s hall has been ruined… by a Starbucks cup that was certainly not supposed to be in the shot.

    Probably the world’s most recognisable coffee cup makes a Westeros cameo at roughly the 17:40 minute mark and is placed right in front of the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen, in a scene, which shows party animal Tormund Giantsbane toasting Jon Snow following the battle with the dead.

    Yes, apparently, Starbucks in House Stark is a real thing… well, at least people on the Internet think so. In fact, some joked that the coffee chain’s original name was “Starkbucks”:

    Naturally, the blunder was turned into an instant meme, with many netizens poking fun at how difficult it would be for a Starbucks cashier to get Daenerys’ full name:

    Many fans have noted that it was not the first time that a coffee cup has made a surprise appearance on HBO’s mega-hit:

    The gaffe is pretty awkward given how closely Game of Thrones is watched, and Timothy Burke, Deadspin’s former video director, has come up with a theory as to why the cup may have been there.

    READ MORE: Game of Thrones Fans Fear Daenerys Turning Into 'MAD QUEEN' Amid Episode 4 Drama

    He tweeted that the horns seemed to be filled with latte instead of wine, since viewers can see a brown liquid spilling out. The producers may have simply forgotten to throw the cup away after a refill.

