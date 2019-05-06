Register
    This file publicity image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from Game of Thrones.

    Game of Thrones Fans Fear Daenerys Turning Into 'MAD QUEEN' Amid Episode 4 Drama

    © AP Photo/ Keith Bernstein
    Viral
    After the previous battle-heavy episode, Game of Thrones fans were prepared to see the devastating aftermath of the war against the dead, but they probably couldn’t expect that Episode 4 would bring so much drama to Westeros.

    Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones’ last season was a real emotional rollercoaster. Things got off to a grim and sentimental start, with characters of the show facing the fallout of the Battle of Winterfell: Daenerys weeping over the corpse of Jorah Mormont and Sansa silently slipping a wolf pin onto Theon Greyjoy’s body.

    READ MORE: Game of Thrones REVEALS What to Expect in Episode 4 After DEADLY Winterfell War

    After Jon Snow gives a speech to honour the dead and survivors burn piles of corpses, they gather in Winterfell’s hall to celebrate the victory over the Night King, who’s hopefully gone for good.

    WARNING: The following text contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4!

    Episode 4 was full of romantic – and broken hearted – vibes: the newly-minted Lord of Storm’s End Gendry Baratheon popped the question to Arya Stark, the hero of the battle. Even though her sophisticated answer has left Gendry and social media users in a lot of pain, netizens couldn’t resist posting spot-on memes and references to the previous seasons of HBO’s mega-hit:

    But their encounter was not as dramatic as what happened when Daenerys with her dragons and the Unsullied headed to King’s Landing: her second “child”, Rhaegal, was fatally shot down in the sky by Euron Greyjoy.

    And if Rhaegal’s tragic demise was not enough, Cersei Lannister’s people captured Missandei, once a slave who was liberated by Daenerys and became her most trusted confidante. 

    READ MORE: Game Of Thrones Creators Fuel Fan Theory on White Walkers' Comeback

    In the final moments of the episode, Cersei orders the Mountain to behead chained up Missandei, who shouts the word “Dracarys” right before she dies in front of Daenerys. Her last words may be a signal to the Dragon Queen to unleash fire upon her enemies and burn Cersei’s palace to the ground – even if it means killing thousands of innocent civilians along with it.

    Seeing the death of Rhaegal and Missandei might have sent Daenerys into a destructive spiral of grief that may bring us to a major plot twist in which she turns into her grandfather, Aerys II Targaryen, known as the mad king.

    READ MORE: Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage's Pakistani Doppelganger Debuts in Food Advert

    Social media users are pinning hopes on the “mad queen” theory and have even noticed that Daenerys seemingly has green eyes, which has prompted new speculation that Melisandre’s prophecy to Arya (“Brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes. Eyes you’ll shut forever”) was actually about Dany, not Cersei.

