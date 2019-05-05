Game Of Thrones Creators Fuel Fan Theory on White Walkers' Comeback

The epic showdown in Game of Thrones between the living and the dead resulted in a major defeat for the army of White Walkers led by the Night King and has left some big questions unanswered.

Tough assassin Arya Stark may have fulfilled Melisandre’s prophecy and closed the blue eyes of the Night King in the latest episode, but viewers have cast much doubt on the “forever” part of the red priestess’ prediction: they are convinced that there’s a reason to believe the White Walkers will return.

With three episodes left, fans are scrambling for clues on whether the warlord of the dead might still be alive to bring about an eternal night and wipe out mankind altogether.

Adding more fuel to the speculation of the White Walkers’ potential comeback, the tight-lipped creators of HBO’s hit, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the series’ eighth and final season earlier this week.

Ahead of Episode 4, which will supposedly show the aftermath of the Long Night battle in Winterfell, the two teased viewers with their flat-out refusal to answer whether the ominous army of the dead will return to Westeros.

No wonder their discreet response has caused fans to flood social media platforms with a bunch of theories on how events could unravel in the next three episodes of Game of Thrones:

The White Walkers are not gone. The Night King is obviously a title, just like Three-Eyed Raven, and it will return by the end of the show. There is no way it was that clean and easy. @GameOfThrones #GameofThrones — Jason Frei (@JasonMFrei) 3 мая 2019 г.

Pretty sure Bran will resurrect the dead as he still has the mark from the #NightKing on his arm “Dead may never die” and use the power to resurrect the dead and use the army of the dead as the good and take the dead to Cersei. 👍🏻 — JustWray  (@JustWray) 5 мая 2019 г.

#GameofThrones Ep 3 was a red herring. The major plot twist won't be who will die. It won't be whether Jon or Dany or Cersei win the Throne. It will be the return of the #WhiteWalkers and the crowning of a new #NightKing. The Dead will annihilate Westeros in Episode 6. — Mulch SZN (@geewalk612) 3 мая 2019 г.

Hm, just saw D&D interview at Jimmy Kimmel and they didn't want to answer if the White Walkers are gone for good, what reinforces my belief that they are not entirely gone… — Carol Rozendo (@carolices) 4 мая 2019 г.

Game of Thrones creator, David and Daniel, were on Jimmy Kimmel last night. Jimmy said “are we sure we’re done with the white walkers?” They answer “We can’t answer that.”



I smell a plot twist coming. 👀 — B Ξ R T R ▲ M (@BertramBernard) 4 мая 2019 г.​

Kimmel: Have we seen the last of the White Walkers?



D&D: "Yeah, we're not going to answer that."



Me: I F****ING KNEW IT AHHHHHHHH https://t.co/ZCGoRel3cv — Stephanie Snowden (@YouGotSnowd) 3 мая 2019 г.

My prediction for #GameOfThrones is that Bran was warging into the NK the whole time and the NK was just a pawn. They’ll get to King’s landing, have a big battle, then Bran will raise the dead and take the iron throne for the 3 eyed raven, who always controlled the army of dead — 1776 Realized (@CrypticKindness) 5 мая 2019 г.

Jimmy Kimmel: Are we for sure done with the White Walkers?

D&D: We're not gonna answer that.

THERE'S STILL HOPE LETS GO — deanz (@iamdeanztinio) 3 мая 2019 г.

After The Long Night aired last Sunday, HBO dropped a new teaser for Episode 4, in which the survivors of the Winterfell battle are seen preparing for the “last war” against Cersei in King’s Landing for the Iron Throne.