Register
10:53 GMT +305 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    PewDiePie

    T-Series Mocked for Unleashing Full Legal Battle Against PewDiePie 'Having Fun'

    © Photo: pewdiepie/instagram
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    PewDiePie, a Swedish individual content creator, who was in a months-long Great Subscriber War with Indian music label T-Series, has recently announced that the epic battle for the most subscribed YouTube channel has come to an end.

    American Twitch streamer and extremely popular internet personality Tyler Blevins, known under his online alias Ninja, has apparently weighed in on the subscriber race between PewDiePie and T-Series in a direct message to YouTube news show host Daniel “Keemstar” Keem.

    “Only issue with that, CHIEF, is that PewDiePie created content to mess around and have fun. T-Series took full legal action LOL”, Ninja wrote, according to Dexerto.

    PewDiePie's brofist
    © Photo: PewDiePie
    PewDiePie ENDS Epic Battle Against T-Series for YouTube Crown
    Ninja alluded to an alleged court order issued by the Delhi High Court in response to a complaint by T-Series claiming that PewDiePie’s diss tracks on the Indian powerhouse were "defamatory, disparaging, insulting and offensive", and contained "repeated comments which are abusive, vulgar and also racist in nature".

    As part of the ruling, his viral songs, “B*tch Lasagna” and “Congratulations” which were recorded by Pewds in his pursuit of the No. 1 spot on YouTube, have been removed from Indian YouTube.

    Ninja’s remark came shortly after T-Series CEO Bhushan Kumar told Quartz India that his company never intended to engage in the Great Subscriber War, but that changed after PewDiePie, who was dubbed YouTube King, started sneering at the label’s skyrocketing popularity.

    “We were never in this tussle to become number one or two with anyone. But all along there were these sarcastic comments from PewDiePie. And that’s how we decided to respond to the comments. I launched the #BharatWinsYouTube campaign, seeking more subscriptions from Indians”, Kumar said.

    With all the controversy surrounding their rivalry, PewDiePie, who has recently announced the end of the long-lasting subscription battle, told comedian Saiman Says that he’s considering going to India to record another track on T-Series, although this time it would be a “redemption song”.

    "Alright that's cool, I'll come to India. I'm shooting another song there. My redemption song. It will be a sad 'I'm sorry India' song, like a ballad", he said after Says promised Pewds the highest level of security in the country of his arch-enemy.

    While it remains to be seen whether it’s yet another stunt or a serious desire, PewDiePie is lagging far behind T-Series, which has amassed over 97 million followers, while the Swede has slightly under 95.4 million subscribers.

    READ MORE: WATCH PewDiePie Offers His Help to Redraw Movie Version of Sonic in New Video

    PewDiePie has had the most subscribed channel since 2013, but has since been repeatedly overthrown by T-Series, who entered the race several months ago after witnessing a massive surge in its follower base last year due to the country’s recent, expanding Wi-Fi procurement.

    Tags:
    T-Series, YouTube channel, hit, track, content, legal action, Youtube, race, mockery, court order, fun, song, subscribers, war, PewDiePie, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Citizens and Tourists at the Red Square
    Picture-Perfect: Sputnik's Guide to Top Spots in Moscow to Take Best Selfies
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse