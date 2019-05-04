WATCH McGregor Rock a Pub Singing Irish Folk Song With Jimmy Fallon

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has celebrated his son’s birthday in a pub in his hometown of Dublin.

The fighter walked on stage to the surprise of the audience and sang a song together with TV presenter Jimmy Fallon.

McGregor told the visitors that his son had turned two and said he would sing an Irish folk song to celebrate the occasion.

The athlete started solo and was later joined by Fallon. McGregor's performance was recorded on video, and the fighter later uploaded it to his Instagram account.