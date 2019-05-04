WATCH McGregor Rock a Pub Singing Irish Folk Song With Jimmy Fallon

The fighter walked on stage to the surprise of the audience and sang a song together with TV presenter Jimmy Fallon.
McGregor told the visitors that his son had turned two and said he would sing an Irish folk song to celebrate the occasion.
The athlete started solo and was later joined by Fallon. McGregor's performance was recorded on video, and the fighter later uploaded it to his Instagram account.
Here is a little “Proper in the Jar” with @jimmyfallon to kickstart this Bank holiday weekend! My son turns 2 this weekend so we are celebrating! I count my lucky stars everyday for this life! I am feeling that great Friday feeling today, oh yes! I hope you all have a Proper weekend with the ones you love! Shout out Phil Lynott of Leighlin Road, Crumlin Dublin 12 also. A black Irishman from Crumlin in the 60s, that grew up to be become a true rock ‘n’ roll icon! I grew up right around the corner on Clonmacnoise Road. Up the Proper 12! Happy Friday everyone! @properwhiskey
