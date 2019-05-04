'Eat In or Take Huawei?' McDonalds Photo Gets Gavin Williamson Trolled Online

While some netizens either mocked Williamson or joked about a certain incident involving a milkshake like the one he’s been apparently drinking, others offered him words of encouragement instead.

Gavin Williamson, a British politician who, until 1 May, served as United Kingdom’s secretary of defence, became the focus of attention on social media, with netizens capitalising on an opportunity to ridicule him.

As Williamson himself revealed on his Instagram account, he was supposed to dine with acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan on that evening at Lancaster House, but instead ended up grabbing a bite at McDonald’s, apparently snapping a picture of himself during the act to commemorate the occasion.

The photo quickly elicited a barrage of mockery online, with a number of people seeming eager to remind him of the circumstances of his sacking from the Ministry of Defence.

Eat in or take huawei? — Altrincham Dry Cleaners (@altydrycleaners) 3 мая 2019 г.

Make the best of them. Your next job will be serving them. — Paul Kingsley (@PaulKingsley16) 3 мая 2019 г.

​Some also took note of the paper cup he was holding and drew parallels with a recent incident in Manchester involving right-wing activist Tommy Robinson being pelted with a milkshake.

Good to see the milkshake just in case you happen to see Tommy Robinson — Richard Gadsden🐝 (@po8crg) 3 мая 2019 г.

​However, there were also those who offered him words of encouragement and support instead of mockery.

Keep fighting to clear your name. Everyone is entitled to see what they’re accused of. May is the worst PM ever. — Viv Jones (@vivjones10) 3 мая 2019 г.

Fight on if you have truth on your side, the public will stand by you. — sue stanwix 🇬🇧🐰🍹 (@susanstanwix) 3 мая 2019 г.

​Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson was sacked on Wednesday following the Huawei inquiry leak. He was accused of divulging the details of a confidential meeting of the National Security Council on whether to allow the Chinese telecom giant to take part in building Britain's future 5G mobile phone network.