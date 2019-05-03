Rear View: Emily Ratajkowski Exposes Her 'Business Casual' Bum, Stuns Twitter

While the tantalising tear on the model’s jeans looks like it could've been done accidentally or deliberately by the owner, jeans featuring similar “damage” are apparently available for sale.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who developed quite a reputation online by posting racy photos of herself on Instagram, has entered the social media spotlight once again with her latest cheeky “fashion advice”.

One of her latest tweets, titled “Business casual”, features a set of photos which show the model dressed in a crop top and a pair of torn jeans, with the strategically placed tear exposing a portion of Emily’s lower backside.

​As Page Six observes, while the rip does look like it was DIY, jeans featuring similar “damage” are actually available for sale for about $300, with extra stitching ensuring that the tear retains its original size and does not grow over time.

Many social media users seemed amused by Ratajkowski’s style, cracking jokes and poking fun at the model.

Business professional pic.twitter.com/iwAoYZHvGU — Dee Dee Mega Dipshit (@bbram22) 2 мая 2019 г.

Hope you kept the receipt 🧾 for those jeans — Ben (@benjman__H) 2 мая 2019 г.

All that modeling money, and you can’t afford a new pair of Levis. — Samuel Miller (@samuelmiller64) 2 мая 2019 г.

not sure if you realize this but you have a hole in your pants. it’s very chilly out I wouldn’t want you to get a cold — Matt Ferrari (@MatthewFerrari) 2 мая 2019 г.

Its the business end — Don Proctor (@Dproc) 2 мая 2019 г.

​A number of people simply appreciated the view, with some making remarks bordering on salacious.

Damm suddenly I'm in the mood for a peach

😋🍑 pic.twitter.com/fiRtKGX4Nx — Geo Sanchez (@_GeoStorm) 2 мая 2019 г.

That's one hot pants 😍🔥 — Christopher Man (@chris2perman) 2 мая 2019 г.