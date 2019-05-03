'Combat Barbie': Stunning US Marine Poses For WWII-Inspired Pin-Up Posters

Conner became famous when photos of her dressed in military fatigues juxtaposed with her in US flag emblazoned bikinis blew up on Instagram, giving her more than 413,000 Instagram followers. For her latest shoot, she posed for photographer Robert Alvarado wearing a mix of fatigues and lingerie, mimicking the style of classic pin-ups.
View this post on Instagram
IT’S A ‘TEUFEL HUNDEN’ TYPE OF TUESDAY 🐶🔥🇺🇸 — Comment below if you know what that phrase means! — PS: I’m at the shop right now making a ton more posters for you all! Email me at: TheCombatBarbie@gmail.com 📧 to get yours! They all come signed, with my kiss mark, size 16x20, all for $20! EMAIL ME SO I CAN SEND YOURS OUT TODAY! ❤️🙌🏼💋 — #THECOMBATBARBIE #COMBATBARBIE #TheOneAndOnly #Marine #Veteran #MilitaryMarilynMonroe #NamedByMaxim #OldSchool #Military #Pinup #FemaleMarine #USA #Model #BeYou #DressBlues #USMC #SEMPERFI #MilitaryPinup #AlvaradoPinup #Iconic #InkedGirls
View this post on Instagram
IT’S A ‘SEMPER FI’ KIND OF SATURDAY 🇺🇸💋🦅 — - Comment a 🇺🇸 emoji and I’ll like some of your pictures! — - #THECOMBATBARBIE #COMBATBARBIE #TheOneAndOnly #Marine #Veteran #MilitaryMarilynMonroe #NamedByMaxim #OldSchool #Military #Pinup #FemaleMarine #USA #Model #BeYou #DressBlues #USMC #SEMPERFI #MilitaryPinup #AlvaradoPinup #Iconic #InkedGirls
View this post on Instagram
Cause b*tch I’m the bomb like tick..tick… *Lil Wayne’s voice* 💣💥🇺🇸 — Does this bomb count as my green item for today? lol HAPPY ST PADDY’S DAY! 😜🍀🍻 — BOMB PHOTO BY THE AMAZING @robertalvaradopinup 📸 — #THECOMBATBARBIE #COMBATBARBIE #TheOneAndOnly #Marine #Veteran #Sgt #USA #AlvaradoPinup #RobertAlvarado #PinUp #Art #Vintage #PinUpGirl #BodyPositive #USMC #Marines #JarHead #TattooedGirls #InkedGirls #BeYOU #BeBOLD #LionHeart #Leo #BossBabe #AMERICA #BombsAway
View this post on Instagram
THE COMBAT BARBIE™ meets old school pinup! 💥💣🇺🇸 — Brought to you by the LEGENDARY Alvarado Pinup! 📸 FOLLOW his new page @robertalvaradopinup, his big one got taken down! I’ve been admiring his work for YEARS!!! 😍 I’ve ALWAYS wanted to do an oldschool pinup shoot! It’s my FAVORITE type of photography. 🏆 I think I found my “thing!” And I’m so grateful that he chose me to work with him! And it’s absolutely awesome that I was able to wear my old Marine Corps uniforms! 💪🏼 MUCH MORE TO COME!!! 🔥 — #TheCombatBarbie #CombatBarbie #Veteran #Marine #Sgt #E5 #AlvaradoPinup #RobertAlvaradoPinup #PinUp #Art #PinUpGirl #BodyPositive #USMC #Saw #FullMetalJacketHelmet #JarHead #Marines #TattooedGirls #BeYOU #BeBOLD #LionHeart #Leo #Fearless #USA
Most of the military stuff she is wearing is real, including a combat helmet on her head and lace-up boots on her feet. Other shots show her donning a sailor-inspired corset and white sailor hat while giving the camera a salute and wearing nothing but a lace thong and a pair of patriotic blue and red thigh-highs.
Conner told Jam Press that she was dubbed 'Combat Barbie' long before she became known online.
“I was given my nickname from the Marines I first served with in 2011, because of the fact that I was so girly and loved to show my femininity. The nickname stuck with me throughout my military career and after. I served this great country of ours for seven years in the Marine Corps, and I am more than happy to say that I am now a U.S. veteran,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
First off, good morning! HAPPY MONDAY! 😃🇺🇸 Secondly, let me address the hundreds of messages I’ve been receiving lately: Yes, this is an old picture of me from when I was in the Marine Corps. Yes, I’m aware that a few dating apps are using this picture to advertise their businesses. No, I did not give them permission to use my pictures, and no they aren’t paying me for it. Yes, I’m looking into legal action against them. And most importantly: No, I don’t have or use any dating apps what so ever. So if you think you’re “talking” to me on any app, I’m sorry but you’re being cat-fished because it is 100% not me. Please report the fake profile and block them. Thanks for all of the messages notifying me about the dating apps using my pictures, I’m trying to take care of it. And again, in regards to the cat-fish profiles, this has been happening for YEARS, and there’s nothing I can do about them. So please just report & block. THANK YOU! — LOVE ALWAYS, YOUR COMBAT BARBIE ❤️ — #TheCombatBarbie #CombatBarbie #Marine #Veteran #Model #Entrepreneur #BeYou #BeBold #LoveLife #Freedom #FemaleMarine #SemperFi #USMC #Throwback #MilitaryMonday #AMERICA
View this post on Instagram
Just doin Combat Barbie stuff 🤘🏼🛩💥🇺🇸 — Here’s some behind-the-scenes awesomeness! Today was one of the most badass days I’ve ever had! HUGE THANK YOU to March Field Air Museum for giving me an awesome tour, letting @robertalvaradopinup take my photos on and around all of your planes/jets/copters/vehicles, and for wanting to put my posters and calendars on display in your museum! 🙌🏼❤️🔥 I feel so grateful!!! I LOVE THIS LIFE OF MINE! (PS: All of their planes were actually used in the military, in different wars, so I felt so unbelievably honored to be able to get inside them and take photos in them! 🇺🇸) — #TheCombatBarbie #BeYou #Veteran #Marine #Model #Entrepreneur #BeBold #MarchAirField #California #USMilitary #MilitaryJets #MilitaryPlanes #CombatBarbie #FREEDOM #USA #AMERICA
Rianna was raised on a 40-acre farm in Kerman, a small town in the middle of California, where she learned the meaning of hard work, spending weeknights, weekends, and "summer vacations" in the fields with her grandparents to produce her family crop.
“Growing up the way I did forever instilled a great work ethic and burning ambition in my soul. While in high school I won the award for "Most Inspirational Senior," which I attribute to the great life lessons I learned from my family,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
BEHIND THE SCENES IPHONE PIC WITH THE AWESOME @robcano_photo / @rc_tactical 💥🇺🇸💪🏼 — We created a lot of badass content today! And we’re creating even more tomorrow! 🙌🏼 I’m so exited to show you guys! In the meantime, go checkout/follow @robcano_photo and @rc_tactical for pure badassery🔥 — #TheCombatBarbie #CombatBarbie #Marine #Veteran #BTS #RCtactical #RobCano #Tactical #TattooedGirls #America #BeYou #BeBold
View this post on Instagram
Monday’s don’t have to suck! 💋🇺🇸🦅 — Happy MILITARY MONDAY from @robertalvaradopinup and I! 📸 — Ps: Who else agrees that The Marines have the best uniforms? Comment below! 👇🏼 — #TheCombatBarbie #CombatBarbie #Veteran #Marine #Sgt #E5 #AlvaradoPinup #PinUpGirl #Art #RobertAlvaradoPinup #PinUp #BodyPositive #USMC #Marines #DressBlues #TattooedGirls #BeYOU #BeBOLD #LionHeart #Leo #Fearless #USA #MILITARYMONDAY #BloodStripes #NCO #OORAH
At 18 she graduated from high school and joined the Marine Corps and moved away from her small hometown. She served all over the country, was deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 and left the military after seven years, during which she earned awards such as a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. She is now pursuing her bachelor's degree at the University of North Dakota.
View this post on Instagram
“Now the camera’s on and you’re alive again” 📸✨ — I just wanna quickly share some of my innermost thoughts. Guys, my soul feels completely and utterly at peace right now. I am FINALLY aligned with my destiny and purpose. ❤️ I can feel that I’m exactly where I’m truly meant to be, doing exactly what I was truly meant to do. For years I wasn’t pursuing what I love to do, and I was distracting myself with the wrong things and people, and it felt like my soul was starving. But now I feel more “full,” whole, and complete than ever before. 🙌🏼 Nothing compares to this feeling. And I’m just getting warmed up. 🔥 No where to go but up! — Photography by the amazing @visualpoison 📸 — #TheCombatBarbie #BeYOU #Marine #Model #Entrepreneur #Veteran #BeBold #LoveLife #Content #CaliforniaGirl #TattooedGirls #Latina #BodyPositive #SelfLove #Leo #LionHeart #CombatBarbie #HappyGirl #HappySoul
Conner also owns a clothing company, which is aptly named Combat Barbie Clothing. Her T-shirts, sweatshirts, and tanks feature inspirational sayings such as 'Make yourself proud' and 'Stay Beautiful', aiming to tell the world that it is possible to be yourself and achieve your dreams, and she hopes that her story has inspired at least one person.
“I make clothing items specifically for all of the beautiful and bad** women out there. And there are some items for bad** men too. My clothing items represent a mixture of positivity and patriotism. I hope people feel their best when they wear my clothing items,” she said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)