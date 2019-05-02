Ronaldo's Spokesperson Denies Reports He Bought World's Most Expensive Car

Bugatti presented its one-off 'La Voiture Noire' prototype model at the Geneva Motor Show in March to commemorate the French manufacturer's 110th anniversary.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo did not buy a $12.4 million one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire, his spokesperson told TMZ Sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rumoured to have bought La Voiture Noire, which is believed to be the most expensive car ever made.

Although Bugatti confirmed its one-off model had an owner, it refused to officially identify the buyer.

However, the owner won't be able to drive the car until 2021 since the company needs more time to finalise some details on the prototype, media reports say.

READ MORE: Ronaldo Charged for Crotch-Grabbing While Celebrating Win Over Atletico Madrid

The La Voiture Noire is powered by the company's 8.0-litre turbocharged W16 engine and can reach up to 260 miles per hour.

Ronaldo already has an impressive collection of high-end cars. Reportedly, he owns a Rolls Royce Phantom, a Mercedes C Class Sport Coupe, an Ujn Ferrari 599 GTO, an Aston Martin DB9, a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, a Bentley Continental GTC Speed and a McLaren MP4 12C.