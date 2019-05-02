Arya Stark's Signature Kill Move Sparks New Craze on Social Media

Videos of people imitating the Game of Thrones character who became the hero of the TV show's latest episode have filled the internet, following the spread of hashtags #TheArya and #AryaChallenge.
The move performed by Arya Stark, shown to kill the villain, became popular among the fans, who started practicing it, filming it and posting on social media.
— GΔΒΥ DURΔΝ 🇩🇴 (@GBDRN) April 29, 2019
— Avi Wechsler (@AviWechsler) April 29, 2019
— US Lacrosse Magazine (@USLacrosseMag) May 1, 2019
— Bra Quame (@Osuane) April 29, 2019
— tanner olson (@tannerJolson) April 30, 2019
— Oscar Hernández (@HacheComics) May 1, 2019
Some came to suggest that the Star Wars character, Rey, mastered the move before it was popularized by the Game of Thrones' Stark girl.
— GHR — grayson (@TheGraysonStapp) May 1, 2019
