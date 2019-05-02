Royal Baby Fever as Clues Emerge Harry and Meghan's Child Has Been Born

Messages of enthusiasm and impatience over the arrival of the royal baby have filled social media, as users appear eager to celebrate the birth of half British-half American, seventh in line heir to the throne.

An official trip by Prince William to Netherlands next week has been taken by some as a hint that his and Meghan Markle's baby has already been born.

"His Royal Highness will then travel to The Hague to officially launch the one year countdown to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020," the Kensington Palace confirmed.

There has been no official confirmation of the birth, but the Queen has been reported to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their home in at their home in Windsor on Wednesday.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex walk out onto the balcony to watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Another speculation has come up, following photographs of a dogwalker walking the pets of Markle's mother, Doria, in Los Angeles. The news has been taken to mean that Doria Ragland has let her dogs in the US to travel to Britain and be with her daughter, following the birth of her grandchild.

Meanwhile, social media have been filled with messages of anticipation ahead of the big royal baby announcement, expected any day now.

Overwhelming support in Windsor this morning for #PrinceHarry and #Meghan on their decision to enjoy a ‘private celebration’ before sharing details of the #royalbaby with the public… @GMB 👑 pic.twitter.com/pwIiLHgeVP — Nick Dixon (@NickDixonITV) May 1, 2019​

Me waiting for Meghan Markle to have this #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/Us6MSe2LnW — oh (@OhSnapSienna) April 29, 2019​

« A Royal Baby is on the way,

God save the Queen! » 👑🥁🔔#BabySussex pic.twitter.com/0SdGuTbZ0J — Voici (@voici) May 2, 2019​

Everybody on #SussexStandby, dissecting scraps of royal baby info pic.twitter.com/uSrVBgfmLF — meg c. hills (@megchills) May 2, 2019​

READ MORE: Italian Name Loved by Princess Diana Tipped for Royal Baby