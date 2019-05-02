Register
    Cardi B accepts the award for top 100 song for Girls Like You at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

    Cardi B Gives Nude Anatomy Lesson Amid Backlash Over NSFW Music Awards Photo

    © AP Photo / Invision / Chris Pizzello
    Viral
    The Girls Like You hitmaker is hardly associated with sexual insecurities, and criticism of her sexually explicit red carpet photo from a music awards ceremony prompted her to go on an expletive-laden rant against the haters.

    American hip-hop star Cardi B has responded to those who called her out for a viral photo apparently showing her private bits — with a nude video, in true Cardi B fashion.

    The 26-year-old filmed herself standing in front of a mirror, wearing nothing but sandals.

    "Y'all motherfu**kers going around showing this f***ing picture, now y'all photoshopping it even more like, 'oh Cardi pu**y, Cardi pu**y'. First of all, that ain't my pu**y. My pu**y right here," she said, putting her hand on her crotch. "This is where I birthed my daughter from. This right here, you know the part that shows when I go like this, that's just my ass."

    READ MORE: Users Thrash Cardi B as She Says Jussie Smollett 'F***ed Up Black History Month'

    Cardi B continued the lesson with further insight into her anatomy: "You know when you've got a fat ass, that s**t gets fat right there? This part right here, this is the part that gives the d**k comfort. You know what I'm saying? This right here, you know the part that shows when I go like this, that's my ass."

    She then rapped: "Y'all wanna look at my pussy so bad, y'all shoulda went to see me when I was a mother***ing stripper, and I was promoting myself."

    Selena Gomez, Cardi B, DJ Snake
    © Photo: Instagram/selena_gomez6713
    WATCH: Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Appearance With Cardi B at Coachella Festival

    Her rant came after a red carpet photo from Wednesday's Billboard Music Awards showing all her goods began making the rounds on social media. The hip-hop diva was pictured alongside her husband Offset, who held up her leg to lean for a passionate kiss, flashing much more than intended.

    But Cardi B is no stranger to controversy. A video surfaced recently in which she admitted to committing crimes before she became famous in order to survive; namely, she said she had drugged and robbed men who wanted to have sex with her.

    She later admitted that she had "very limited options" at the time and that she feels responsibility not to glorify such crimes in her oeuvre.

    Cardi B earned her first Grammy in February for her 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy, becoming the first female solo act to win the award for Best Rap Album. She has also picked up three American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, nine BET Hip Hop Awards and a Billboard Music Award, and also holds two Guinness World Records — for most simultaneous Billboard US Hot 100 entries by a female artist and most simultaneous Billboard US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Top 10 entries by a female artist — breaking previous records set by Beyoncé.

