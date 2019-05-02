Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Allegedly Got Married in Las Vegas (VIDEO)

Less than two hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards show ended, US singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner have tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding chapel, ENews reported.

Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 23, are now officially husband and wife after obtaining a marriage license on 1 May, according to ENews.

The Jonas brother and the Lady of Winterfell announced their engagement in 2017, a year after they met at the 2016 MTV European Music Awards. Social media users have posted a video from the wedding, showing Elvis Presley marrying the happy couple.

SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS REALLY WENT TO ONE OF THOSE VEGAS CHAPELS TO GET MARRIED AFTER THE BBMAS CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAM



During James Corden's Late Late show in March, Joe Jonas for the first time confirmed that the wedding was really taking place very soon.

"We're going to have a summer wedding. I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be a lot of fun", he said.

The singer also noted that the celebration would be different from a traditional wedding.

"We're going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game. So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I'll be very proud", he noted.