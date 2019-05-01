'Elon Musk Kills Thanos': WATCH PewDiePie Reveal How To Combat AVENGERS Spoilers

Instead of simply pleading with people not to spoil the movie, Pewds argued that one should adopt a more insidious strategy that borders on misinformation.

In the latest instalment of his popular Meme Review series, legendary Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, has addressed one of the biggest problems that has been plaguing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fans – spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Mocking the #DontSpoilTheEndgame hashtag, Pewds sarcastically explained that in order to prevent someone from doing something, simply asking nicely may not be enough, and suggested a different strategy instead.

"What you need to do to counter the Endgame spoilers is to spread a bunch of lies. You need to just start spamming everywhere, all these random scenarios that could happen in Endgame, like ‘Antman marries Dr. Phil’, ‘Elon Musk kills Thanos’", he said. "Start dropping these comments everywhere and eventually people won’t know what the actual spoilers are because there are spoilers everywhere. That’s how you counter spoilers, you dummies!"