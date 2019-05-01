Register
18:28 GMT +301 May 2019
    Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Gilbert, Ariz.

    ‘There’s Nothing Harsh’: Trump Jr Bashes Instagram For ‘Biasly Deleting Photos’

    © AP Photo / Matt York
    The photo of Trump Jr. and Sgt. Omar “Crispy” Avila was taken at the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis last month. Reposting the photo, Avila admitted that he “honestly” doesn’t know why the snap was scrapped by Instagram.

    Donald Trump Jr. has pointed the finger at what he described as the “social media gods” at Instagram for allegedly scrapping a photo of himself with Sgt. Omar “Crispy” Avila, an injured US Army veteran.

    Writing on his Instagram page, the US president’s eldest son berated the social platform for its "bias deleting posts”, adding that “there was nothing harsh or political in there”.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    INSTAGRAM IS AT IT AGAIN WITH THEIR BIAS DELETING POSTS. Time time the deleted my friend @crispy11b’s post that was simply a post of him and I catching up at the NRA show. There was nothing harsh or political in there and as usual it magically somehow “violated @Instagram standards”, presumably because I’m in it and that’s too much for the social media gods in California. Omar aka Crispy is a vet severely wounded in conflict who has undergone I believe over 100 surgeries to fix the damage done. He’s been a vocal supporter of other wounded vets and an inspiration to so many because despite everything he manages to live his life to the fullest. His adventures often documented right here are amazing and I’ve never once seen anything but an incredible attitude towards life despite the obvious difficulties. This man is amazing and he should not be censored, in fact we would be better off as a nation with many more with his attitude, demeanor, and patriotism. I suggest you give him a follow. The bullshit has to stop. If Instagram can censor a hero like this who the hell won’t they suppress??? #america #hero #censorship

    Публикация от Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) 30 Апр 2019 в 5:08 PDT

     

    “As usual it magically somehow ‘violated @Instagram standards’, presumably because I’m in it and that’s too much for the social media gods in California. The bull***t has to stop. If Instagram can censor a hero like this who the hell won’t they suppress???”, Trump Jr. noted.

    Many netizens lashed out at Instagram’s move which they portrayed as “unreal, unbelievable and ridiculous”.

    One Twitter user wrote that “the progressive media company is crazy” and that “we need regulations to bar this kind of discrimination”, while another netizen noted that the influence of the social platform is “frightening”.

    READ MORE: Donald Trump Jr. Slams Media After WaPo Super Bowl Ad, Infuriating Twitter Users

    Avila has, meanwhile, reposted the photo which was taken last week and wrote on his Instagram account that he “honestly” doesn’t know “why this picture was taken down by Instagram”, adding that he is “not sure what guidelines it violates but here we go again”.

    Tags:
    posts, veteran, photo, social media, US Army, Instagram, Donald Trump Jr, United States
