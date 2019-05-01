‘There’s Nothing Harsh’: Trump Jr Bashes Instagram For ‘Biasly Deleting Photos’

The photo of Trump Jr. and Sgt. Omar “Crispy” Avila was taken at the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis last month. Reposting the photo, Avila admitted that he “honestly” doesn’t know why the snap was scrapped by Instagram.

Donald Trump Jr. has pointed the finger at what he described as the “social media gods” at Instagram for allegedly scrapping a photo of himself with Sgt. Omar “Crispy” Avila, an injured US Army veteran.

Writing on his Instagram page, the US president’s eldest son berated the social platform for its "bias deleting posts”, adding that “there was nothing harsh or political in there”.

“As usual it magically somehow ‘violated @Instagram standards’, presumably because I’m in it and that’s too much for the social media gods in California. The bull***t has to stop. If Instagram can censor a hero like this who the hell won’t they suppress???”, Trump Jr. noted.

Many netizens lashed out at Instagram’s move which they portrayed as “unreal, unbelievable and ridiculous”.

One Twitter user wrote that “the progressive media company is crazy” and that “we need regulations to bar this kind of discrimination”, while another netizen noted that the influence of the social platform is “frightening”.

Avila has, meanwhile, reposted the photo which was taken last week and wrote on his Instagram account that he “honestly” doesn’t know “why this picture was taken down by Instagram”, adding that he is “not sure what guidelines it violates but here we go again”.