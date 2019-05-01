Subverse: Smutty Game Raises Over $2 Million on Kickstarter

Out of nearly 13,000 video games that have been pitched on Kickstarter since 2012, only 18 managed to gather more funds than the CGI porn creation of a little-known studio which took the crowdfunding platform by storm this year.

A Kickstarter campaign for a new upcoming “kinky” videogame called Subverse, described by its creators as a mix of tactical role-playing game and “a shoot ‘em up”, ended up raising hundreds of thousands of dollars from eager donors, which makes it one of the biggest Kickstarters ever, according to PC Gamer magazine.

Despite the fact that the game’s developer, FOW Interactive, is “only famous in the circle of people who watch CG porn of game characters”, as the magazine puts it, the studio has managed to raise nearly $2 million, with over 54,000 people pitching in to back the project which essentially looks like a porn parody of some sci-fi blockbuster.

The game’s developers did not beat around the bush in their product’s description, offering player characters an opportunity to get intimate with their crew of sexy ladies, while on a quest to overthrow “a bunch of puritanical, oppressive douchebags” who rule the galaxy where the game is set in.

The magazine also pointed out that out of the 12,869 videogames crowdfunded on Kickstarter since 2012, only 18 were able to attract more money than Subverse.