'Not Very Much Cool': Billie Eilish Asks Fans to Stop 'Grabbing Her Boobs'

Arguably the most talked-about teen pop star at the moment, Billie Eilish has not been able to sidestep several embarrassing interactions with her admirers.

Billie Eilish has reached out to her 20.6-million Instagram audience with a request to stop getting physical at meet-and-greet events.

In a now-deleted Instagram story post, the 17-year-old pop star wrote: "Please don't grab my boobs in the meet and greet. [I] keep playing this s*** cool but it is very much not."

© AP Photo / Jack Plunkett Billie Eilish Sets New UK Album Chart Record, Beating Joss Stone, Avril Lavigne

Her anger apparently stemmed from an unsettling recent encounter with a female fan. "I think what happened last night was just an accident so I acted like I didn't notice cause I didn't wanna make her feel bad if she didn't mean to do it," the Bury a Friend hit maker continued.

"But if that s**t was [for real] I'm gone," she added.

She asked her following not to ostracise the fan who had allegedly groped her, suggesting that the girl didn't mean it.

"Please don't harass the girl. It was just an accident and not that big a deal. She was very very sweet," Billie Eilish said. "I was just saying in general about certain things that I don't feel comfortable with. It's not a big deal."

The US singer, whose first single came out in 2016, became a global sensation last year ahead of the release of her debut indie electro-pop album titled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Released on 29 March 2019, the album garnered critical acclaim, debuting straight at the top spot on the US Billboard 200 and making Eilish the youngest female solo act to top UK album charts, with a combined 48,000 sales.