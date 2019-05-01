Well-Trolled: Donald Trump Retweeted Prankster Who Changed Name to 'F**k Trump'

Donald Trump went on a retweeting spree on Wednesday, but one of the messages he reposted to his followers was written by a prankster as part of a not-so-complex but still insidious plan.

An avid Twitter user, Trump was reposting firefighters who refused to support top Democratic 2020 hopeful Joe Biden after the International Association of Fire Fighters endorsed the senator's presidential bid.

One of the messages was purportedly written by a partner of a Trump-supporting firefighter. It reads, "My husband [has been] a New York City firefighter for 15 years [and] will be voting Trump 2020 all the way!"

© Photo: Screenshot A screengrab of Donald Trump's retweet

The tweet graced the president's Twitter page alongside other supportive messages and immediately raised the eyebrows of social media users.

One might ask, why did the president retweet an obvious insult? A look through the posts shared by the troll shows that the account had been tweeting Trump-loving posts every once in a while since September 2017, but it was not until now that the president swallowed the bait and retweeted it.

It appears that the name of the account was changed to "F**k Donald Trump" immediately after the president retweeted the post, and the account's profile picture was also changed to "Bernie 2020".

The user later wrote: "What a great morning. In all seriousness, our president is an awful, hateful human being who wants nothing more than to keep the status quo and hatred prevalent in our country when we should be pushing forward with the rest of the world towards progress and change."

As of the time of the publication, the retweet is still up on Donald Trump's page — and the trick has already won praise from plenty of users.

