Now You See Me: WATCH Seagull Pose in Front of Traffic Camera in London

Transport for London (TfL) reported that a curious seagull has been captured on video while repeatedly appearing in front of a traffic camera on Brunswick Road, London, the UK.

The photogenic seagull, who enjoys photobombing a traffic camera, gained fame after the TfL posted a viral video that caught the attention of Twitter users.

TfL Traffic News has posted a photo and a video of the seagull staring right into the camera, saying it's their "reporter" on the Blackwall Tunnel. The video has become very popular, gaining almost 1.5 million views.

Due to popular demand, a quick update from our reporter just north of the Blackwall Tunnel….. pic.twitter.com/NxKVMqGca3 — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) 30 апреля 2019 г.

Twitter users have loved the curious bird and posted numerous comments on the matter.

"Well, Dave, as you can see it's starting to busy up here. Best to wing it on an alternative route if you can." https://t.co/8Dt2jlm3Pz — Paul Bradbury (@CallMeUnclePaul) 30 апреля 2019 г.