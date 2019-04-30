Game of Thrones Hotline Run by Show Actors Gives Fans All Answers They Need

What does Jon Snow smell like? Can Bran org and find your lost keys? These and many other questions can be answered via a new service provided by the main heroes of the popular drama series.

The Game of Phones has been introduced in a satirical video by the host of a US talk show, Jimmy Kimmel.

"There is a lot going on in 'Game of Thrones,' and it can be difficult to keep track of what's what and who's who. But fortunately, help is available at a very reasonable price. Cast members Liam Cunningham, Lena Headey, Isaac Hempstead Wright, John Bradley, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Kristian Nairn & Iwan Rheon host a new hotline to assist their confused fans," the show explained.

According to the video, callers can pay $2.99 a minute to speak to the actors and ask them the most pressing questions on their mind.

An adaptation of George R. R. Martin's series of fantasy novels, the Game of Thrones television series premiered its eight season on 14 April. The show has now aired three episodes, attracting record viewership across the world.

