Italian Name Loved by Princess Diana Tipped for Royal Baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soon to become parents and even though the gender of the baby is unknown, punters have been actively betting on its name.

More traditional and expected names, such as Diana, Grace, Victoria and Elizabeth for a girl and Arthur and Philip for a boy, have been leading the betting predictions for months. However, a new entry has been gathering more and more support, according to the British betting company Ladbrokes.

Said to be chosen by Princess Diana for her child if she had a girl, the Italian name Allegra, is now on the run to become one of the top picks for the royal couple.

"It's probably the most bizarre eleventh hour move we could've seen, but the money is coming in thick and fast for Allegra. We wouldn't be surprised to see the name right up there with the frontrunners by the time the birth gets announced," Ladbrokes representative said.

Social media users reacted to the news of the Italian name, which means "joyful" and "lively."

Others rushed to suggest their own alternatives to the tradition royal names, expected to be chosen by Prince William and Meghan Markle.

The Duke Duchess of Sussex expect their first child to be born within a few weeks and have chosen to keep the birth of the baby private. According to media reports, they will not be posing for photographs after the birth, as opposed to Prince William and Kate Middleton.