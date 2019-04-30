‘Absolutely Pathetic’: US Teacher Denounced for Note on Student’s Test (PHOTO)

A father’s frustrated post about how his second-grader’s teacher sprawled “absolutely pathetic” on his son’s test has gone viral.

On April 16, Chris Piland shared a screenshot of his son's test on Facebook with the caption, "My son Kamdyn's teacher has been so rude to him and myself all year he comes home with this and I am beyond frustrated that someone would write this on a childs [sic] work such great motivation." The teacher, who has been identified as Alyssa Rupp Bohenek, teaches at Valley View Elementary School in Peckville, Pennsylvania.

At the top of Kamdyn's test are the words, "Absolutely pathetic. He answered 13 in 3 min[utes]! Sad," followed by a sad face. Although it appears as though Kamdyn answered 21 questions on the test, it is unclear whether he answered the remaining 8 questions after the three-minute mark.

Piland's post has since gone viral, garnering almost 2,000 comments, with many social media users spurning the teacher's actions.

"Definitely take this up with the school board and any other negative actions of this teacher. She is clearly unfit for the position she's in," one user commented.

"Just because this child couldn't finish doesn't mean they don't know the material. Some just don't process things as quickly as others and that's o.k. This teacher should really not be teaching. Her nasty, condescending comment should be addressed by the administration immediately because if she does this with one student, there is likely to be others. My daughter had a teacher that would side the parents up against each other. Telling one parent one thing, and the other something different," another wrote.

A petition on charge.org, titled "Petition to fire Alyssa Rupp Bohenek from the Valley View school district," has been created since Piland's post went up. It has almost 19,000 signatures so far.

However, not all of the comments on Piland's post were supportive.

"Your kid sucks. He is lazy and he has enabling parents who get mad at his educators for calling him out on his crap. Want your kid to succeed in life? Well adults are far worse to each other in the real world of work.. and your kid has a hard life ahead of them if they dont get their s**t together," one user wrote.

According to multiple reports, the school superintendent, Rose Minniti, is aware of the incident and confirmed that an investigation has been opened. However, she noted that the investigation's outcome would be determined by "facts and evidence," not "social media."

Piland did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.