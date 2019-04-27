PewDiePie Contemplates 'Mean Celebs' Amid Even Tighter Race Against T-Series

Pewds has been unrivaled as the top YouTuber since 2013; however, last year, Indian music label T-Series gained significant attention, engaging in a fierce battle against the Swede for superiority on the video hosting platform.

As his neck-and-neck battle against T-Series continues, the Swedish vlogger PewDiePie has come up with yet another video on his YouTube channel, pondering together with fans which celebrities could be branded “mean”:

And the options appear to vary greatly, with netizens coming up with their choices in comments which are then read by the Pewds from his studio armchair:

One weighed in with “Luke Brian”, but the YouTuber could hardly recognize who it was:

“Sorry Luke, we don’t know anything about you, but you are a douchebag”, Pewds said in the video.

Others brought up endless lists from Frank Sinatra, who called one netizen’s “grandfather an a**hole at a blackjack table for just sitting there”, to Alicia Keys being “the meanest artist ever” who had “badmouthed the entire group of fans” while speaking to her assistant.

READ MORE: PewDiePie Reveals Loophole to Make Him Winner in Subs Race With T-Series

Despite seemingly losing the battle against the Indian record label to reach the next subscriber level on YouTube, the Swedish vlogger, whose leadership on the top video hosting website was largely unrivaled until last year, has already won the hearts of a nearly 95 million-strong army of devoted fan accounts, who follow fresh updates on his live stream, including the famed diss tracks, and advocate for his support online.

According to the tracking site Social Blade, being now placed second with a gap between the two contenders having grown to roughly 700,000 accounts, T-Series is expected to reach a milestone of 100 million subscribers on 21 May, compared to 1 June forecasts for PewDiePie.

However, Twitter users are challenging the forecasts by showing their support for PewDiePie, arguing that the YouTube crown should forever belong to a highly-creative individual rather than a profit-seeking corporate entity.

Having been the top-subscribed YouTube channel since as far back as 2013, PewDiePie increasingly is challenged by T-Series, which rapidly gained subscribers due to India’s growing internet presence.