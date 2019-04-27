'It's Not Tom Brady': NYPD Rescues a Baby GOAT in Queens Backyard (VIDEO)

The police department posted a video of a baby goat making crying sounds while being embraced in the hands of a police officer after having been rescued in one of New York City’s boroughs.

The crying pygmy goat wandered into a backyard in Queens earlier this week. The New York City Police Department rescued the animal and filmed an officer cradling the critter in her arms.

According to reports, citing police sources, the goat was delivered to a city animal shelter for a meal of hay and later will be sent to the Skylands animal sanctuary in New Jersey.

There's a new GOAT in town, and it's not @TomBrady…it's a 🐐!



When @NYPD113Pct officers stumbled upon this crying kid, they knew exactly what to do! Josh is currently eating lots of hay with @NYCACC before he heads off to an animal sanctuary.



Not bhaaaaad for a day's work!

The mysterious appearance of the goat in the neighbourhood remains unexplained.

The joke made by the police refers to American football quarterback Tom Brady (husband of Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen), whose nickname is GOAT — which stands for the "greatest of all time".