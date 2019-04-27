Avengers Endgame Gets MILLIONS of Search Hits on Pornhub

Fans of the much-talked-of Avengers: Endgame movie seem to have taken their love for the superhero franchise to a whole new level. Pornhub has posted data indicating that Avengers-related searches skyrocketed by a mindboggling 2,919% on 19 April compared to the average a couple of days before.

According to the Pornhub Insights team who carried out the research, the uptick constituted an additional two million searches over just a week.

The team found that certain characters from the movie also enjoyed an upturn in their popularity among the Pornhub users.

Captain Marvel was revealed to be the most beloved character on the site, followed by Black Widow and Spiderman. Next on the list were Hulk, Captain America and Scarlet Witch.

Last year, the release of Avengers: Infinity Wars saw a 356% surge in Avengers-related hits on the world's biggest porn site.

The premiere of the film Avengers: Endgame took place on 25 April in most countries. The movie broke numerous box office records, grossing over $300 million worldwide.

Avengers: Endgame concludes numerous stories in the Marvel cinematic universe, with audiences following the comic characters in 22 different movies that have been released over the last decade.