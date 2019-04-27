Memes Steal Melania Trump's Thunder as White House Tweets Odd Birthday Card

Every breath she takes, every move she makes: just as in The Police famous song, vigilant social media users are watching every step Melania Trump takes very closely, having basically turned the US First Lady into a walking meme.

The White House has tweeted a photo of Melania Trump on the occasion of her 49th birthday one day ahead of the big day, showing FLOTUS nonchalantly sitting on a sofa in the Oval Office while being surrounded by reporters and photographers — but they are all focused on the bilateral meeting between President Donald Trump and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

While the gesture on the White House's part seemed quite nice, the birthday tribute has inevitably been hijacked by a bunch of hilarious memes.

Once the odd image emerged on social media, internet users did not hesitate to show off their Photoshopping skills, having made good use of the unoccupied space on the couch between Melania and photographers:

Instead of this stupid talk about #AmericansForImpeachment, let's all celebrate Melania Trump @FLOTUS's birthday today.



From both #QAnon & myself — Happy Birthday Melanie! pic.twitter.com/O2JozFVGze — Donald J. Trump ᶠᵃᵏᵉ (@isDonaldTrump) 26 апреля 2019 г.

Fixed it. Always put our fearless leader front and center! pic.twitter.com/Qu2gxh3zIc — Ace Hoffman (@AceHoffman) 26 апреля 2019 г.

While President Donald Trump has yet to tweet a birthday tribute to his wife on social media, he has already sent out a mass email to supporters, asking them to help him do "something special for her because she is so special to me", namely one million signatures for her birthday card.

"We all know that Melania is an INCREDIBLE wife, mother, and First Lady. Help me show her how much the American people love her!"

People reported that last year POTUS didn't get a big birthday present for his wife because he was too busy, but he got her this "beautiful card" and some "beautiful flowers".

"Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn’t get her so much. I tell you what, she has done—I got her a beautiful card. You know, I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, OK! But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers", Trump said on Fox & Friends, per People.