WATCH Cell Phone Apparently Thrown at Trump at NRA Convention

An object — presumably a cell phone — was thrown at Trump as he took the stage at the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis on Friday, Fox News reports.
A video taken by someone attending the speech shows the alleged phone flying over the audience and landing far to 45's left.
#BREAKING: A phone was thrown at @realDonaldTrump during his introduction at the @NRA convention.— Bradley Brewer (@realBradBrewer) 26 апреля 2019 г.
The individual was swiftly arrested and the President continued with no problem. pic.twitter.com/EDcHwNgQl7
"A man threw a cell phone on stage when President Trump walked out for his @nra speech," Fox News's Katie Pavlich wrote in a tweet. "He threw it stage left, while POTUS was closer to stage right."
A man threw a cell phone on stage when President Trump walked out for his @nra speech. He threw it stage left, while POTUS was closer to stage right. The man hung around up front for a few minutes, carrying Mt. Dew, as POTUS started remarks and then Secret Service removed him.— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) 26 апреля 2019 г.
This attempt was rather lame compared to the famous 2008 incident in which an Iraqi journalist threw two shoes at then-President George W. Bush. Bush, who narrowly dodged both shoes, remained remarkably cool after the attack.
"It doesn't bother me," he told the attending reporters. "If you want the facts, it's a size 10 shoe."
