WATCH Cell Phone Apparently Thrown at Trump at NRA Convention

During his speech at the convention, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the UN Arms Trade Treaty, which aims to ensure conventional weapons don’t cross embargo lines or fall into the hands of human right abusers and terrorists.

An object — presumably a cell phone — was thrown at Trump as he took the stage at the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis on Friday, Fox News reports.

A video taken by someone attending the speech shows the alleged phone flying over the audience and landing far to 45's left.

#BREAKING: A phone was thrown at @realDonaldTrump during his introduction at the @NRA convention.



The individual was swiftly arrested and the President continued with no problem. pic.twitter.com/EDcHwNgQl7 — Bradley Brewer (@realBradBrewer) 26 апреля 2019 г.

​"A man threw a cell phone on stage when President Trump walked out for his @nra speech," Fox News's Katie Pavlich wrote in a tweet. "He threw it stage left, while POTUS was closer to stage right."

A man threw a cell phone on stage when President Trump walked out for his @nra speech. He threw it stage left, while POTUS was closer to stage right. The man hung around up front for a few minutes, carrying Mt. Dew, as POTUS started remarks and then Secret Service removed him. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) 26 апреля 2019 г.

​The person believed to have thrown the object was apprehended by the Secret Service and removed from the event, attendees say. According to Fox, the perpetrator is now in custody as the security agency determines whether to file charges against them. The president, who calmly watched the phone land on the stage, did not comment on the situation.

This attempt was rather lame compared to the famous 2008 incident in which an Iraqi journalist threw two shoes at then-President George W. Bush. Bush, who narrowly dodged both shoes, remained remarkably cool after the attack.

"It doesn't bother me," he told the attending reporters. "If you want the facts, it's a size 10 shoe."