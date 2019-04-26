New VIDEO Jolts 'Melania Trump Body Double' Conspiracy Theory Online

When examining a video recording of Melania Trump’s recent appearance in front of the media alongside her husband, a number of people voiced their concerns about her being replaced by a double in that instance.

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump has once again become the focus of perhaps not the most flattering kind of attention on social media as people are speculating whether the woman who appeared alongside President Donald Trump in a recently released video recording is her or a body double.

The video in question features Trump talking to reporters as he left the White House, about his intent to fight all the subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives against his administration.

​And it appears that Melania’s appearance and behaviour were deemed suspicious by a number of inquisitive viewers.

Melania has rich woman hair. This woman, while her hair is nice, it is not "I have spent loads on upkeep" rich person hair.



Melania also has a very specific post-nose job nose that's tiny and pinched.



And now I'm a conspiracy theorist! pic.twitter.com/l8haVO6nAh — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) 25 апреля 2019 г.

I'm not one to give much thought to the body double conspiracy, but it's insane how much that is NOT Melania. — Lana (@lana_marie78) 25 апреля 2019 г.

It wasn't her. They have a fake body double they've used several times. It's not Melania. The picture on the left is a still from yesterday, the pic on the right is Melania. Look at the nose, Melanias is narrow and straight. The doubles is bumpy and wide. Always sunglasses. pic.twitter.com/m9QtduI34N — Mary Jane Tod (@embolina95) 25 апреля 2019 г.

Speaking of hiding, is the woman standing next to him in this video the “Melania double”? Her hair doesn’t look anything like it did on Easter Monday…#fakemelania pic.twitter.com/tM2ZlCHqX8 — DogMa 🐶🐶🐶🐶 (@Moratel_Entles) 25 апреля 2019 г.

​READ MORE: Twitter Toxic as Trump Slams Fake News Over 'Fake Melania' Conspiracy Theory

Last month, Trump himself addressed the claims about Melania’s alleged double, insisting that “the Fake News” photoshopped pictures of his wife in order to propel this conspiracy theory.