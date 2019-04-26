'Tory Jesus' Deals a MEME BLOW to UK Conservatives, Brexiteers on Twitter

Despite its name, the tweets posted on it do not feature Jesus alone, some of them contain characters by Dr Seuss, as well as other imagery.

Social media users have apparently found yet another way to troll the UK's Conservative government over the problems plaguing the country in recent years, by using the image of Jesus Christ himself to convey the message.

Started in May 2017, a Twitter account called "Tory Jesus" essentially imagines the Saviour "expressing the uncompromising, compassion-free sentiments of the modern Conservative Brexiteer in place of his familiar sorrows for the sins of man", as The Independent puts it.

​Some tweets, however, feature characters created by the famous American author and cartoonist known as Dr Seuss.