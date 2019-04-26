Chinese Woman Hospitalised After Howling For Too Long During Avengers Movie

The cinematic version of Marvel’s comics includes 22 films that have been released over 10 years. For a whole decade, audiences have been experiencing and following the events of the fictional universe.

According to the website Abacusnews, during Avengers: Endgame's midnight premiere in China, a 21-year-old college student was howling uncontrollably and couldn't stop even after the film had ended.

The young woman's friends had to take her to the emergency room after she started experiencing chest pains and muscle spasms during the strange episode.

Doctors had to put an oxygen mask on her in order to alleviate her symptoms and reduce her hyperventilation. Later, the woman was released from hospital.

The premiere of the film Avengers: Endgame took place on 25 April in most countries. A large American cinema chain switched to a 24-hour schedule so that a maximum number of viewers could watch the film.